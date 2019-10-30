Nation & World

Fed cuts interest rate for third time this year in effort to boost U.S. economy

Traders work, as a screen shows Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Traders work, as a screen shows Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reuters)
/
Washington Post

The Federal Reserve reduced the benchmark U.S. interest rate for the third time this year Wednesday in an effort to boost the economy as the trade war and a global slowdown threaten to drag the U.S. economy down.

But it also signaled that its campaign of rate cuts has come to an end, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell telling reporters that the current stance was “appropriate.”

Fed leaders have stressed that they do not see a recession on the horizon.

Instead, they have sought to portray these rate reductions as “insurance” cuts that are meant to give the economy extra protection in a world of rising uncertainty.

The central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point, to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. The move should trigger mortgage, auto and personal loan rates to fall, making it cheaper to borrow money.

Home prices and home sales have ticked up since the Fed began lowering rates in late July.

“Weakness in global growth and trade developments have weighed on the economy and posed ongoing risks,” Powell said.

He suggested that, if the economy continues at the pace the Fed now forecasts, the central bank could stand pat and not cut rates further.

“We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook,” Powell said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“If developments emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly. Policy is not on a pre-set course.”

President Donald Trump and Wall Street are looking for signals of how much more the Fed will lower rates heading into the presidential election. But Powell suggested on Wednesday that it was pausing for the foreseeable future.

“This is the clearest signal we’ve gotten that the time for action is over for the Fed,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade.

Fed leaders signaled Wednesday that they are going to wait to see what happens to the economy and trade talks before they commit to another cut.

All summer, Powell stressed that the Fed would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.” But that phrase was scrapped from the statement announcing the latest decision.

The U.S. economy is growing at a “moderate” pace, and hiring remains strong, the Fed said, but business investment is weak, and “uncertainties about this outlook remain.”

Growth in the third quarter slipped to 1.9 percent, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Wednesday — one of the slowest paces in recent years.

“Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak,” the Fed wrote in the statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase
2019 Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes Luncheon

Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available.

Purchase Tickets
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now

Fed leaders anticipated that growth would cool this year and next to around 2 percent, a level they considered the long-run trend pace for the economy.

The rate cuts are meant to prevent growth from slipping much below that pace.

There is concern that businesses have slashed spending in recent months and that they could turn around and cut workers next, but so far hiring has remained solid.

Trump repeatedly has bashed the Fed, labeling them “boneheads,” for not cutting interest rates more.

Trump tweeted five times about the Fed’s September rate cut and this week’s in an attempt to jawbone the Fed for more stimulus ahead of the presidential election, but the president’s efforts were noticeably less than the 43 times he tweeted or retweeted about the Fed before the September interest rate decision.

The president blames the Fed for raising interest rates four times last year — to a level close to 2.5 percent — which Trump argues caused companies to pull back on spending.

After the Fed’s move Wednesday, U.S. interest rates are now at the same level as they were in spring 2018.

Most business leaders say trade uncertainty has caused them to scale back investment as they wait to see what happens with talks between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China.

But the stock market remains very high, the unemployment rate is low, and the housing market in some parts of the country has shown new signs of life, offering a mixed picture of the economy’s broader performance.

Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

737 MAX should be grounded until certification process is 'reformed': senator

NCAA opens door to student-athletes earning pay

Chicago teachers' strike sidelines athletes, future hopes

Jets cut ex-Cyclone Kelechi Osemele after dispute over whether he needed shoulder surgery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man shot at gas station in NE Cedar Rapids

Man falls from upper deck onto fans below at Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium

Linn County Sheriff's deputy charged with assault in bar fight

Critics unload on Trump administration biofuel proposal at EPA hearing

'Thousands' of unused 'newbo evolve' cups for sale at Cedar Rapids antiques store

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.