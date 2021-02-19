Nation & World

FBI arrests Iowa mother, son on charges in U.S. Capitol attack

A supporter of President Donald Trump sits in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the
A supporter of President Donald Trump sits in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Associated Press

DES MOINES — A mother and son from Iowa were arrested Friday on charges stemming from their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said agents arrested Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, on federal warrants charging them with several offenses.

Both are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Deborah Sandoval also is charged with disrupting the orderly conduct of government, while her son is charged with obstructing law enforcement.

Criminal complaints and affidavits detailing the specific allegations against the two remained sealed and unavailable for public review Friday afternoon.

Four Iowa residents have now been arrested for their alleged participation in the violent Jan. 6 mob attack that delayed Congress’ ratification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Doug Jensen of Des Moines, who is seen on video menacing a police officer near the Senate, is charged with carrying a knife near where then-Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris were meeting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids also faces charges after he admitted he entered the Senate chamber during the riot.

Former President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the mob with false claims that the election was stolen. He was acquitted on a 57-43 vote in the Senate, 10 votes short of the threshold for a conviction.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Rush Limbaugh, 'voice of American conservatism,' has died

Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

Activists fear Biden's lack of commitment to minimum wage hike

Dozens of former GOP officials reportedly met last week to discuss mounting a new anti-Trump party

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Medical marijuana manufacturing plant to open on 18th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will vote no on COVID relief if it includes minimum wage increase, money for states

Hiawatha vape and tattoo shop owner sentenced to over 8 years for drugs and firearms

Marion man charged with killing ex-girlfriend will be retried in November

Court says felons who've completed their sentences can serve on juries

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.