'Easy Rider' actor Peter Fonda dead at age 79

FILE PHOTO: Actor Peter Fonda speaks at the American Film Institute's 42nd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California June 5, 2014. Actress Jane Fonda was honoured with the award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
LOS ANGELES — “Easy Rider” actor Peter Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda, died on Friday at age 79 after suffering respiratory failure from lung cancer, his family said in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” the family said.

Fonda died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to the statement.

“While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the family said.

“In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom,” it added.

