Donald Trump will be back on social media with 'his own platform,' says adviser Jason Miller

This Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 image shows the suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.” (Tali Arbel/AP Photo)
By Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Missing Donald Trump’s tweets? Apparently the former president is coming back to social media, this time on his own platform, a spokesman told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, one of Trump’s senior advisers, said Trump’s new platform will be the “hottest ticket in social media” and that it will “completely redefine the game.”

Miller said he couldn’t provide much in the way of specifics about the new Trump social media venture, but he said he expected it to be online in about two to three months.

Trump has been off Twitter since January, when the social media giant suspended his account after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a riot that resulted in five deaths. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were also suspended.

