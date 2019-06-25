ACT acquires Illinois company Mawi Learning

Iowa City-based ACT has acquired Mawi Learning, a developer of professional development tools for educators and of student curriculum, according to a Tuesday news release from ACT.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As a former refugee and first-generation college student, I understand firsthand the importance of ACT’s commitment to education and workplace success for people of all backgrounds,” Mawi Asgedom, founder and CEO of Elmhurst, Ill.-based Mawi Learning, said in the release.

Mawi Learning uses social emotional learning approaches and coursework to help students and educators, the release said. Social emotional learning works on developing students’ skills by focusing on individual goals, emotions and mindsets to achieve academic and social success, according to the company’s website.

More than 1 million students worldwide have used services from Mawi Learning, founded in 2003, the release said.

“Mawi Learning’s mission and focus on improving social and emotional learning, along with its research-based approach, make it a natural fit for ACT,” ACT CEO Marten Roorda said in the release.

Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer, said Mawi Learning’s professional development and student curriculum, along with ACT’s social emotional learning assessment program ACT Tessera, will provide a good guide for student success for schools and school districts.

“The recent report, ‘A Nation of Hope,’ confirmed the importance of focusing on students’ comprehensive development to their success, and that is our goal,” she said in the release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That report was prepared by the Aspen Institute National Commission on Social, Emotional and Academic Development.

In addition to Mawi Learning, ACT in recent years also has acquired Knovation, OpenEd, National Research Center for College and University Admissions and the American College Application Campaign.

• Comments: kayli.reese@thegazette.com