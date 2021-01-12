Uptown Marion Square Plaza redevelopment to go to Planning and Zoning on Tuesday

MARION — Plans for a new Uptown Marion development, which would replace Marion Square Plaza, will be made available to the public at Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The commission, which meets at 6 p.m., will consider recommending approval of the Broad and Main project to the Marion City Council.

The project, developed by Eagle View Partners of Cedar Falls, is designed to “add residential density and commercial vibrancy to the Uptown Marion district,” according to a Monday news release.

The $25 million project calls for two buildings to be constructed in succession at 1101 Seventh Ave., the location of the Marion Square Plaza strip mall, the release said.

Eagle View plans to build Broad and Main on 7th, a mixed-use property that includes residential and commercial space, and a larger residential building named Broad and Main on 6th.

“Two large commercial bays — anticipated for food and beverage tenants — anchor each end of the property,” the release said regarding Broad and Main on 7th. “Micro retail bays — ideal for new businesses starting out — fill out the remaining first floor.”

A beer hall or indoor/outdoor gathering space is planned for the second phase of construction, the release said.

The second and third floors of the mixed-use building will have 39 market-rate apartments.

Broad and Main on 6th will be a four-story building housing 42 units. Both buildings will share use of a surface parking lot between the properties, and there will be private garage space on the first floor of Broad and Main on 6th, the release said.

“We’re expecting to find folks of all ages who are interested in living, working and playing in a vibrant district,” Eagle View owner and CEO Mark Kittrell said in the release. “We’ve seen that adding residential density in an urban center complements existing shops, bars and restaurants.”

Last year, Jason Potts, owner of RIC Flooring, which is in Marion Square Plaza, filed a lawsuit against Eagle View, Marion Economic Development Corp., Uptown Holdings and Genesis Equities, in hopes of stopping the new development.

Potts, who opened his business in January 2020, is suing over what he said has been a change of plans for redevelopment of the Marion Square Plaza. The plan he said he was promised included upgrading the strip mall space instead of building a new development. Potts said a trial-setting conference will take place in this month.

“Eagle View is working closely with existing Marion Square Plaza tenants to phase construction and minimize disruption to their businesses and is providing financial assistance to relocate their businesses to Broad and Main on 7th,” the release said.

Construction of the first building is set to begin this spring and aims to be completed in summer 2022. Construction of the second building will follow the completion of the first.

DCI Group Inc of Des Moines will serve as the general contractor.

