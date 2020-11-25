News

Marion library uptown location moves to appointment-only, plus a delivery option

Library announces new partnership with CHOMP Delivery

Marion Public Library patron services staff Katie Chalstrom hands books through the pickup window on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The library is preparing a reopening plan that includes allowing patrons by appointment; continuing use of the pickup window for holds; installation of sneeze guards at desks and in the computer area; and other enhanced health measures. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Marion Public Library is moving to an appointment-only structure for its Uptown location.

The temporary Uptown Library location, 1064 Seventh Ave., has moved to appointment-only service as of Tuesday, according to the library’s Marketing and Community Relations Specialist Blaine Phillips.

The available services include hold pickups and print pick up. Only four patrons are allowed in the building at a time during each 30-minute appointment slot. Appointments can be scheduled through the library’s website.

The move to an appointment-only structure comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to be high in Iowa and Linn County.

The library’s technology station, at the Marion Columbus Club, 5650 Kacena Ave., is available without an appointment. The station houses several computers for use and has printing available. The Department of Transportation Kiosk is at the technology station as well.

Additionally, the library has announced a new partnership with CHOMP Delivery.

The partnership launched on Monday. When a patron’s hold becomes available, they can order pickup through CHOMP’s website or app and have library materials delivered directly to the doorstep.

The goal of the partnership is to significantly reduce the close contact staff members encounter every day, according to the library’s website.

For returns, a dropbox is available on Seventh Avenue, near the uptown location. Patrons may also return materials to other Metro Libraries or any Hy-Vee grocery store in the metro area.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

