IOWA DERECHO 2020

Map of 140 unsafe buildings in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa derecho storm

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

04:04PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

Derecho latest test for farmers in Trump country

03:40PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

Map of 140 unsafe buildings in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa derecho sto ...

09:16AM | Sun, August 23, 2020

2,500 still without power in Linn County on Sunday

08:00AM | Sun, August 23, 2020

Publishing a newspaper in the middle of a disaster
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette
Screenshot from Google MyMaps image
Screenshot from Google MyMaps image

Cedar Rapids officials said Wednesday that 140 buildings are too damaged to be occupied after the Aug. 10 derecho storm. Several hundred more have non-structural or cosmetic damage.

Here is an interactive map that shows all the homes and businesses that have been judged uninhabitable by the city.

Source data from the City of Cedar Rapids was obtained, geocoded and shared by Ben Welsh, editor of the Data and Graphics Department of the Los Angeles Times. Welsh is originally from Swisher. John McGlothlen of The Gazette produced the map.

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

04:04PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

Derecho latest test for farmers in Trump country

03:40PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

Map of 140 unsafe buildings in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa derecho sto ...

09:16AM | Sun, August 23, 2020

2,500 still without power in Linn County on Sunday
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Derecho latest test for farmers in Trump country

2,500 still without power in Linn County on Sunday

Publishing a newspaper in the middle of a disaster

Storm chasers 'filling a void' for roof repairs after Cedar Rapids derecho

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Maskless students pack bars before University of Iowa classes resume

Photos: Aerial images from Iowa derecho 2020

Cedar Rapids residents, frustrated by slow official response to derecho, take care of their own

How to apply for FEMA aid and other financial help after Iowa derecho

'Look for the helpers': Good deeds, large and small, blanket Cedar Rapids after derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.