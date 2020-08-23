Map of 140 unsafe buildings in Cedar Rapids after the Iowa derecho storm

Cedar Rapids officials said Wednesday that 140 buildings are too damaged to be occupied after the Aug. 10 derecho storm. Several hundred more have non-structural or cosmetic damage.

Here is an interactive map that shows all the homes and businesses that have been judged uninhabitable by the city.

Source data from the City of Cedar Rapids was obtained, geocoded and shared by Ben Welsh, editor of the Data and Graphics Department of the Los Angeles Times. Welsh is originally from Swisher. John McGlothlen of The Gazette produced the map.