Man suspected of drunken driving arrested after high-speed chase in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 31-year-old Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after he led police on a high-speed chase over the weekend while driving drunk, police say.

Officers on patrol in southwest Cedar Rapids about midnight Sunday saw a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am speeding on Rockford Road SW and run at stop sign at Eighth Avenue SW.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle maneuvered around another vehicle and sped away.

Police said the chase went on for several blocks. The driver wove through the south-side neighborhoods, at times driving the wrong way down one-way streets and reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

The pursuit ended, police said, when the vehicle crashed into a pile of dirt near the 7000 block of J Street SW. The driver, later identified as Travis McDermott, tried to run, but officers apprehended him.

McDermott faces charges of eluding, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated — second offense, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.

