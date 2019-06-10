News

Man suspected of drunken driving arrested after high-speed chase in southwest Cedar Rapids

(iStock)
(iStock)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 31-year-old Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after he led police on a high-speed chase over the weekend while driving drunk, police say.

Officers on patrol in southwest Cedar Rapids about midnight Sunday saw a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am speeding on Rockford Road SW and run at stop sign at Eighth Avenue SW.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle maneuvered around another vehicle and sped away.

Police said the chase went on for several blocks. The driver wove through the south-side neighborhoods, at times driving the wrong way down one-way streets and reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

The pursuit ended, police said, when the vehicle crashed into a pile of dirt near the 7000 block of J Street SW. The driver, later identified as Travis McDermott, tried to run, but officers apprehended him.

McDermott faces charges of eluding, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated — second offense, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Lane reduction at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids to affect vehicle traffic

Findings in Iowa City officer-involved shooting could come this week

Cedar Rapids man accused of smashing van windows with baseball bat

UI students recommend solutions for soaring popularity at Arches National Park

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New Raytheon Technologies sees 'no significant' job cuts after merger

Democratic candidates in Cedar Rapids look for that speed-dating spark

TV meteorologist objects on air to Sinclair management's 'code red' orders

Photos: Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame and pre-event rallies

With so many candidates here, Cedar Rapids becomes epicenter for causes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.