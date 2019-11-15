Former Maid-Rite building in Marion to open as new restaurant, Airbnb

MARION — New owners of 1000 Seventh Ave. in Marion — where Maid Rite closed its doors for the last time in January 2017 — have plans to reopen the building as an Airbnb and a family restaurant.

Jamie Hoth, owner of Select Construction, Inc., in Marion, and Joe Hill, of San Diego, Calif., see potential on the 1860s historic building, where Maid-Rite served its last loose meat sandwich in January 2017. It has since sat empty.

The building holds a lot of memories for Hoth of eating Maid Rite sandwiches as a kid with his parents. When he first took a look at the building, he said he was so excited it was difficult to make sure it was a smart investment.

That’s when he brought in Hill, who he had worked with on other construction projects.

“He said it was a good deal. I said I think we should be partners,” Hoth said.

Before flying back to San Diego last week, Hill put up six 7-foot Christmas trees in the windows of the building.

“I wanted to light up the corner. The building is back,” Hill said. “That’s 3,000 LED white lights twinkling in windows that have been dark for a long time.”

Hill, who owns other property in Marion which he is planning to convert into a 19-unit apartment complex, said the building has been a “dark corner” in Marion’s Uptown district.

The business partners want to revive the building and open a 1950s-themed family restaurant on the first floor, which could open in the next year. Hill plans to incorporate some of his mother’s old recipes into the menu.

On the second floor, there are seven one and two bedroom apartments, one of which is currently occupied. Hill said the units will be “freshened” up, updated and fully furnished for an Airbnb.

Renovating the apartments will be a priority for Hill and Hoth, with safety and preservation in mind, and one of the first things on their to do list is to add a sprinkler system to the wood structure.

The front of the building could also use some repairs, and Hill wants to make it ADA compliant.

Hill said the basement of the building used to be a bowling alley in the 1940s called the Duck Pin Alley. He’s heard rumors from antique store owners in the area that some of the original pins are being sold there. He thinks he might like to track them down and return them to the building.

“We’re definitely interested in the history of the building and preserving it as much as we can, while also making it energy efficient,” Hoth said.

Hill and Hoth don’t have concrete plans for the basement, but Hoth said they will use as much space as possible.

Each of the three floors, including a basement, is 7,000 square feet.

Hill said when researching Uptown Marion, he found that documents from the early 1900s kept referring to the area as City Square, and he wanted to appreciate history by renaming it Marion City Square, LLC.

For two weekends in December, Hill wants to turn the building into Santa’s workshop. He is working with the city on getting a temporary occupancy permit for the event.

Brooke Prouty, director of Uptown Marion, said residents should “stay tuned” for a holiday-themed event in December.

“It’s exciting to see this prominent corner in Uptown Marion come back to life,” she said.

