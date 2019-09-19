LGBTQ presidential forum: Watch it live from Cedar Rapids

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, you can watch live the LGBTQ Presidential Forum, cosponsored by The Gazette. The event will be live-streamed here at thegazette.com.

Candidates scheduled to appear are Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Sestak and Marianne Williamson.

This is the first public event of the 2020 election cycle to focus exclusively on LGBTQ issues.

The forum will be hosted by "Pose" star and activist Angelica Ross and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. Moderators include columnist Lyz Lenz of The Gazette, One Iowa policy director Keenan Crow and Advocate editor in chief Zach Stafford. The Advocate, One Iowa and GLAAD are sponsoring the forum along with The Gazette.

The sold-out event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium in Cedar Rapids. While the event is sold out, many watch parties are being held throughout the state. Find them at oneiowa.org/lgbtq-forum-watch-parties.

In Cedar Rapids, the watch party will be at Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave NE, with an after-party to follow. In Iowa City, a watch party will be held at Studio 13, 13 S. Linn St.