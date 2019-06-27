Harmful algae at Lake Macbride causes first ever swim warning for toxins

SOLON — Harmful algae that bloomed at Lake Macbride earlier this month, turning the water into a murky green soup, caused the first ever swim advisory for microcystins at the popular Eastern Iowa beach.

The spike in toxins that can sicken humans and animals occurred despite millions of dollars spent by the state in recent decades to improve water quality at the lake.

“We’re not very good at guarding our investments,” said Chris Jones, a University of Iowa research scientist who blogged about Lake Macbride last week after a camping trip, saying the lake looked like “pea soup as far as the eye can see.”

Water tests on June 18 at the Lake Macbride beach showed microcystin levels were 22.26 micrograms per liter of water, above the 20 micrograms-per-liter standard the Iowa Department of Natural Resources uses for recreational waters. The DNR posted a swim advisory June 21.

“This is the first time we have had a detected a microcystin value above the 20 ug/l threshold in a sample collected at Lake Macbride Beach,” said Daniel Kendall, DNR coordinator of beach and lake monitoring programs.

Lake Macbride is one of 39 state park beaches that get weekly water monitoring for E. coli bacteria and microcystins. E. coli is an indicator for fecal material, which can carry parasites or other pathogens that can sicken swimmers. Microcystins, generated when blue-green algae die, can cause gastroenteritis, skin irritation, liver damage and nerve damage.

Lake Macbride, a 940-acre lake with a maximum depth of 45 feet, developed a harmful algal bloom in mid-June, Park Manager Ron Puettmann said.

A sign by the Lake Macbride beach warns against swimming and the DNR Beach Monitoring website shows the microcystin levels are above the state recreational standard, but not everyone sees the warnings before they wade in, he said. Lake Macbride State Park had 531,000 visitors last year, the sixth highest annual attendance of Iowa state parks.

“It’s really up to folks to monitor the beach monitoring website or listen to the news to find out if there are advisories,” Puettmann said. “We do have people who stand there reading the sign. If we are in the beach area patrolling, they can ask questions.”

Iowa had no confirmed cases of microcystin poisoning in 2018, but people have gotten sick in other states in recent years. A 2015 article in the journal Toxins said there were 34 reports of human and animal illnesses from harmful algal blooms in Kansas in 2011, with the cases including five dog deaths and hospitalization of two humans.

Farm fertilizer washing into streams and lakes often sparks harmful algal blooms. Iowa’s rainy spring and early summer have made the problem at Lake Macbride worse than past years, Puettmann said.

“Without the sunshine to kill off some of the microcystins it adds to the mix,” he said.

From 2000 to 2002, the Iowa DNR spent $2.5 million to fortify shorelines at Lake Macbride to reduce sediment drifting into the water. The agency put in a silt dam on the north side of the lake, installed fish and aquatic habitat structures and built a dozen rock jetties, Puettmann said.

“The overall goal was to try to improve the water quality,” he said. Specifically, the DNR wanted to improve the water clarity and that seems to be better, Puettmann said.

But Lake Macbride has continued to have water quality issues. The lake had swim advisories for E. coli 12 of the 15 weeks of summer in 2018. DNR officials think this is linked to the poop from Canada geese that congregate on the beach, but they can’t be sure because the DNR does not monitor water farther out in the lake, Puettmann said.

“I would love to see a volunteer effort to reach out into more parts of the lake, especially with all the user groups that like to come and do open water swimming, paddle sports, kayaking,” he said. “But there’s no way within our (DNR) resources to make it happen.”

l Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com