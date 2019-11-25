News

Judge orders removal of animals from roadside zoo near Manchester

An African lion is shown in this undated photo at the Cricket Hollow Zoo in Manchester. (Animal Legal Defense Fund photo)
An African lion is shown in this undated photo at the Cricket Hollow Zoo in Manchester. (Animal Legal Defense Fund photo)
Associated Press

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge has ordered that bears, mountain lions, a camel, and other exotic animals be removed from an eastern Iowa roadside zoo.

In a ruling filed Sunday night, District Court Judge Monica Wittig found the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester to be a nuisance and that the exotic animals at the site must be placed at accredited sanctuaries or zoos.

Four plaintiffs sued to have the animals removed and the zoo owned by Pam and Tom Sellner closed. Pam Sellner had operated the zoo since 2002 despite repeated complaints that animals were mistreated.

During the trial, the judge toured the zoo and her ruling described improperly cared for goats and rams, bears that were “a very sad sight to see” and a baboon that was “the saddest and scariest” animal at the zoo.

A telephone call to the zoo rang unanswered.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids woman wins vacation from ABC-TV show

Tiffany, Ameritrade deals advance

Per Mar Security buys Nebraska-based NECO Security

Driver's name released for man killed in crash while fleeing from Cedar Rapids police

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Downtown Cedar Rapids casino could still be in the future

20-year-old shot in northeast Cedar Rapids early Monday

Cedar Rapids man accused of enticing 15-year-old girl for sex

Sheriff's office: Coralville man threatened people with submachine gun, ran over two people

More capacity on I-380 won't lead to less congestion

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.