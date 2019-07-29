Police arrest man driving stolen truck in southeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Jason M. Gladwin, 34, was pulled over about 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Fourth Avenue and 10th Street SE while driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said officers recognized the vehicle as one that was reported stolen earlier that day and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, who later was identified as Gladwin, pulled the vehicle into a parking lot in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue SE, stopped the truck and put his hands in the air.

Gladwin told the officers he had just bought the truck from someone about five minutes before the traffic stop, but the stolen vehicle report had been filed about five hours earlier, Buelow said.

Police think the truck was stolen between 8:30 p.m. Friday and early Saturday morning while it was parked in the 1200 block of Second Avenue SE. Buelow said the Chevrolet was a company truck that belonged to Buffalo Ridge Orchard.

Gladwin faces charges of second-degree theft and driving while license is under suspension.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com