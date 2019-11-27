Iowa's Ride announces cross-state cycling route

Iowa’s Ride, the upstart bicycle ride being run by the longtime director of Iowa’s more famous RAGBRAI, announced Wednesday the eight communities cyclists will stop at this coming summer.

The route through northern Iowa is about 416 miles long, organizers say. Unlike RAGBRAI, the route will go from east to west. And it will run July 12 to July 18 — meaning that a cyclist, if so inclined, could go on Iowa’s Ride and then head back east the next week on the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI’s starting and ending stops, and the overnight towns in between, have not been announced yet.

Iowa’s Ride is being organized by TJ Juskiewicz, who for 16 years was RAGBRAI’s director before he and his small staff abruptly quit earlier this year. Iowa’s Ride will go from Dubuque to Rock Rapids for its inaugural route. Its destinations are:

July 12: Dubuque to Monticello, 48 miles with 2,174 feet of climb.

July 13: Monticello to Vinton, 50 miles with 1,698 feet of climb.

July 14: Vinton to Eldora, 68 miles with 1,798 feet of climb.

July 15: Eldora to Clarion, 64 miles with 1,471 feet of climb.

July 16: Clarion to Emmetsburg, 75 miles with 999 feet of climb.

July 17: Emmetsburg to Sheldon, 78 miles with 1,730 feet of climb.

July 18: Sheldon to Rock Rapids, 33 miles with 779 feet of climb.

Registration for the trek is at iowasride.com.