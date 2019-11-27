News

Iowa's Ride announces cross-state cycling route

TJ Juskiewicz
TJ Juskiewicz
Gazette staff

Iowa’s Ride, the upstart bicycle ride being run by the longtime director of Iowa’s more famous RAGBRAI, announced Wednesday the eight communities cyclists will stop at this coming summer.

The route through northern Iowa is about 416 miles long, organizers say. Unlike RAGBRAI, the route will go from east to west. And it will run July 12 to July 18 — meaning that a cyclist, if so inclined, could go on Iowa’s Ride and then head back east the next week on the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI’s starting and ending stops, and the overnight towns in between, have not been announced yet.

Iowa’s Ride is being organized by TJ Juskiewicz, who for 16 years was RAGBRAI’s director before he and his small staff abruptly quit earlier this year. Iowa’s Ride will go from Dubuque to Rock Rapids for its inaugural route. Its destinations are:

July 12: Dubuque to Monticello, 48 miles with 2,174 feet of climb.

July 13: Monticello to Vinton, 50 miles with 1,698 feet of climb.

July 14: Vinton to Eldora, 68 miles with 1,798 feet of climb.

July 15: Eldora to Clarion, 64 miles with 1,471 feet of climb.

July 16: Clarion to Emmetsburg, 75 miles with 999 feet of climb.

July 17: Emmetsburg to Sheldon, 78 miles with 1,730 feet of climb.

July 18: Sheldon to Rock Rapids, 33 miles with 779 feet of climb.

Registration for the trek is at iowasride.com.

Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa court upholds Texas woman's $4.9M verdict from icy sidewalk fall

Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl, infecting her with HIV

Brand-name beers are kids' beverage of choice when drinking brews, Iowa State study shows

Applications open for Iowa Supreme Court justice

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Through the pain: 4 years after rare complications at childbirth, Iowa woman rebuilds her life

Linn-Mar, Marion join to build football field, track at Lowe Park

Carroll woman arrested in 2 Coralville armed robberies

Biofuel supporters urge EPA to 'stick to Trump's deal'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints 2 judges

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.