Monday storm forecast to drop up to a foot of snow

CEDAR RAPIDS — Eastern Iowa will get walloped with as much as a foot of snow, strong wind and freezing rain as a storm parks for hours over the area Monday, forecasters predict.

Though the storm will start in the morning in far southern Iowa, the National Weather Service said it would reach Interstate 80, Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities between 2 and 4 p.m.

“A powerful storm system will bring heavy snow, strong and gusty winds, mixed freezing rain and snow, and considerable blowing and drifting snow to the region through Tuesday morning,” the weather service said in a forecast.

The snow is expected initially to be heavy and wet. But later, as temperatures drop toward evening, it will turn fluffy — increasing drifting and decreasing visibility.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service said.

Snowfall totals are expected to be heavier south of Highway 30, but the difference may not be all that substantial: Washington may see 8 to 12 inches; Iowa City 7 to 11 inches; and Cedar Rapids 6 to 11 inches, forecasters predicted.

“Afternoon into evening, the systems peak will approach, with a band of very heavy wet snow, gradually transitioning to fluffy snow, mainly centered from Highway 34 to Highway 30,” a National Weather Service forecaster wrote. “Once it sets up, it may not move at all for four hours or more, allowing for very heavy totals through evening. That axis, roughly along Interstate 80 in Iowa, could still see a foot of snow, though most areas are going to be forecast 8-11 inches there, with 5 to 8 inches in our east.”

Monday is predicted to be blustery with a high of about 26, dropped later to a low of about 20. Tuesday won’t be any warmer — a high of about 26 is predicted again.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Snow chances will decline Tuesday, but still will be about 30 percent for Wednesday, the weather service said.