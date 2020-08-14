Reynolds expects quick approval of disaster federal aid for Cedar Rapids storm recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS — As a member of the Iowa National Guard, Joni Ernst was deployed to Cedar Rapids during the 2008 flood.

“This is very different,” Sen. Ernst said Friday after joining Gov. Kim Reynolds to survey damage from what the governor described a “40-mile wide tornado” that whipped across Iowa Monday leaving behind a tangled mess of downed trees and power lines, and flattened crops as well as Iowans — already coping with the economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic — without a roof over their heads, in some cases.

Compared to the 2008 flood that covered roughly 10 square miles of the state’s second-largest community, “obviously, it is much more widespread,” Ernst said about the derecho damage.

“There is no part of the city that has not been touched by this,” she added.

Iowans have endured the “unimaginable” over the last five months as they’ve coped with “a worldwide pandemic that continues to change almost every aspect of how we live, work and interact with each other,” Reynolds said. “On Monday, a massive weather event swept across the state, like nothing we’ve ever seen in recent history. Most of us have not even heard of a derecho before that, but now we know it all too well.”

With wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour, the storm covered 7770 miles over 14 hours bringing “devastation to communities large and small, dealt a major blow to electrical and communication infrastructure and wiped out millions of acres of cropland in addition to bins and structures,” Reynolds said. “It has created enduring adversity for thousands of Iowans living without power and the ability to communicate with loved ones.”

Cedar Rapids and Linn County are not alone in the recovery effort, she said.

“Until this community, this county and our state are back up and running, the damage to the community and the disruption to your life is significant and we’re making efforts to address your needs,” the governor said.

To that end, Reynolds expects to submit the state’s request for a federal major disaster declaration Monday after completing mandatory damage assessments. She anticipates approval “within the day, adding that President Donald Trump has promised to act swiftly to provide resources.

A presidential declaration of a major disaster makes a broad array of resources available to the state and localities. They are declared when a disaster exceeds the capabilities of the state and local governments to return communities to as close as possible to their pre-disaster state.

Alliant Energy and ITC, which owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines in Iowa have committed to restoring power in Cedar Rapids no later than Tuesday, Reynolds said. MidAmerican expects to complete power restoration this weekend. As it completes its work, she said, MidAmerican crew will join Alliant’s efforts.

“When we talked to them (Thursday), they said they were going back to the drawing board and going to work to collectively do everything within their power to get Iowa’s power back up,” Reynolds said. “It may be temporary, but it will allow (Iowans) to get power back. That’s the number one priority. That and communications.”

Reynolds also has been in touch with governors of neighboring states to round up generators. Oklahoma, she said, is sending two that can be used to power substations.

Utility crews and public services will get help from the Iowa National Guard, which will be assisting with tree debris removal on public property. Adjutant General Ben Corell said 100 Guard engineers were on the ground in Cedar Rapids Friday morning. He promised more as needed.

In response to questions and complaints about the Guard not being deployed sooner, Reynolds said the request from local officials for those resources did not come until Thursday night.

“We welcome, all the help we can get,” Mayor Brad Hart said. “We’re really excited to get the help of the National Guard. They’re here now.”

However, residents, including 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer, and a labor union representing local workers food processing workers, criticized the governor for not sending the Guard sooner.

Reynolds’ response “is failing our members in Iowa,” said Stuart Applebaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU. “It is outrageous that it took Gov. Reynolds nearly a week to call in the National Guard when we know it will take weeks and months to recover.”

However, Corell said it was Thursday afternoon when “we started receiving inquiries from Linn County about obtaining support from the Iowa National Guard.”

“We’ve come. We’re ready to get to work,” he said. In addition to the engineers, the Iowa National Guard deployed its Civil Support Team, which brought with them communications, search-and-rescue and medical capabilities.

Along with being struck by the breadth of the damage, Ernst said, “it’s times like these that remind us of the resiliency of folks in our state.”

On her tour, Ernst stopped to talk to Vince Nelson, who was sitting on the stoop of his southeast side home. He’s been without power since Monday and was told Friday by Alliant it could be another five days before his power would be restored. Nelson had been cooking family meals on his grill, “but I ran out of food this morning.”

After Ernst and Deputy City Manager Sandi Fowler provided him with information on where to find food and a place to charge his medical device, Nelson allowed that, “It’s been a situation.”

“It will pass. We’ll overcome this eventually,” Nelson said. “It just takes time.”

After her tour, Ernst went to Veterans Memorial Stadium to help with a food distribution organized by HACAP and Hy-Vee and its suppliers. Four truckloads of food, including dairy products and shelf-stable items, were being given to people as they drove through the parking lot, said Josh Fisher of Hy-Vee communications.

One idea that is being explored is the possibility of using Housing and Urban Development funds in the federal coronavirus relief packages for food relief, Ernst and Reynolds said.

“So if we’re able to streamline that and use that to purchase additional food for these types of distribution, that is something that we’re actually looking at right now,” Ernst said.

Outside Reynolds’ news conference a lone demonstrator carried a sign telling Ernst to “keep your hands off Social Security.”

