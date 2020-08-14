Internet service in Cedar Rapids should return within a day of power restoration, Meidacom says

Mediacom customers can expect to have internet service within a day — if not faster than that — after electricity comes back, spokeswoman Phyllis Peters told The Gazette Friday.

“It’s not necessarily instant, but it would probably be within a half-day or day,” Peters said.

That could be a while, though. Alliant Energy spokesman Mike Wagner said Thursday the utility anticipates having power restored in another five to seven days. As of Friday morning, about 74 percent of Linn County residents were out of power, including more than 70,000 Alliant customers.

Once that does happen, Peters is confident most customers almost immediately.

“I don’t want to say absolutely every home will be connected at the same time,” Peters said. “Instead of seeing several thousand homes without internet, we may see a dozen or 20.”

ImOn has significant damage to its infrastructure, spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said, making an estimate for individual customers’ internet restoration “impossible.”

“(Restoration) won’t be immediate because we also have damage,” Rhatigan said. “It really depends on where they are in our network and what damage we sustained in that area.”

Electric utilities such as Alliant Energy or Linn County REC have priority to repair lines over telecommunication utilities such as Mediacom or ImOn. Peters said Mediacom technicians are “following right behind” electric utility crews in making repairs.

At this point, Mediacom still has 42,561 modems offline in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. That’s almost entirely in areas where commercial power has not been restored, Peters said.

“In the neighborhoods with commercial power, it’s spotty (outages) here and there,” Peters said.

Should customers still not have Mediacom services after electricity is back, Peters encouraged customers to reach out to Mediacom’s customer service staff.

Rhatigan advised customers to first try restarting their modems before calling ImOn support.

“It’s always a good idea once power is restored to power cycle the modem and just see what the situation is,” Rhatigan said. “If at that point they aren’t getting service, their best avenue is to call our customer care service.”

Mediacom will deduct the time out of service from customers’ bills.

“Customers don’t need to call and say, ‘I was without service from this date to that date,’” Peters said.

