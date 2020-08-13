IOWA DERECHO 2020

Where to charge medical devices in Cedar Rapids, Linn County

The Stars & Stripes is caught in tree branches after a severe storm as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tours the storm damage at
The Stars & Stripes is caught in tree branches after a severe storm as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tours the storm damage at Marion Square Park in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg saw the damage from Monday’s inland hurricane as they visited communities across the state. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The following locations are open for residents who need a place to go to charge medical equipment. Medical supplies are not available at these locations.

Cedar Rapids

Medical equipment charging stations will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Downtown library, Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE (parking lot)

Twin Pines Golf Course parking lot, 3800 42nd Street NE

Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th Street NW

Transit services are anticipated to be available again on Monday. Residents can call 2-1-1 if they need assistance.

Linn County

These sites are open for residents who need a place to charge medical equipment or need a day shelter.

Anderson Public Library, 720 Main St., Center Point, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays (only outlets with red-covered plates have power)

Hiawatha Community Center, 101 Emmons St., Hiawatha, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays

Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd., Palo, 24 hours a day in conjunction with the Red Cross

Robins Community Center, 265 S. Second St., Robins; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

Springville City Hall, 304 Broadway St., Springville, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

Coggon Old Fire Station, 112 Second St. S., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (no air conditioning).

• Walford City Hall, 120 Fifth St. N. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For after-hours access, call Walford City Hall at 319-846-3103.

The Gazette

