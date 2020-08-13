Where to charge medical devices in Cedar Rapids, Linn County

The following locations are open for residents who need a place to go to charge medical equipment. Medical supplies are not available at these locations.

Cedar Rapids

Medical equipment charging stations will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

• Downtown library, Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE (parking lot)

• Twin Pines Golf Course parking lot, 3800 42nd Street NE

• Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th Street NW

Transit services are anticipated to be available again on Monday. Residents can call 2-1-1 if they need assistance.

Linn County

These sites are open for residents who need a place to charge medical equipment or need a day shelter.

• Anderson Public Library, 720 Main St., Center Point, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays (only outlets with red-covered plates have power)

• Hiawatha Community Center, 101 Emmons St., Hiawatha, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays

• Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd., Palo, 24 hours a day in conjunction with the Red Cross

• Robins Community Center, 265 S. Second St., Robins; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

• Springville City Hall, 304 Broadway St., Springville, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

• Coggon Old Fire Station, 112 Second St. S., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (no air conditioning).

• Walford City Hall, 120 Fifth St. N. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For after-hours access, call Walford City Hall at 319-846-3103.