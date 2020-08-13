Still no power for 81% of Linn County residents three days after derecho storm

The vast majority of Linn County residents remained out of power Thursday morning almost three days after the derecho storm wreaked havoc on Eastern Iowa. More than 81 percent of residents are without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Alliant Energy still has 77,380 customers without power in the county, and Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has more than 10,000 without power.

Johnson County still has about a fifth of residents without power. That includes 8,642 MidAmerican customers, 3,206 Linn County REC customers and 2,801 Alliant customers.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Dave Wilson told The Gazette the derecho hit Linn County “10 times worse” than Johnson County.

A MidAmerican spokesman told The Gazette Wednesday he expects most customers to regain power by the end of Thursday although some may not see power until Saturday.

Terry Kouba, senior vice president at Alliant, said in a Tuesday news release it will take “several days” to restore power in Iowa. The utility has not provided a more detailed timeline for restoration since then.

In the meantime, utilities have asked customers to stay away from downed power lines, noting the risk of life-threatening injuries or further delays in restoring the electric grid.

