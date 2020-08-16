IOWA DERECHO 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa derecho

Iowa City, most of Johnson County expected to be fully restored Sunday.

An Alliant Energy crew works on power lines Wednesday along Bowling Street SW in Cedar Rapids. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
An Alliant Energy crew works on power lines Wednesday along Bowling Street SW in Cedar Rapids. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

12:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa der ...

10:20AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho

07:00AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

The benefits of yard work

08:05PM | Sat, August 15, 2020

Alliant Energy again vows 'majority' of Cedar Rapids customers will ha ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

Almost a week after the derecho storm swept through Iowa, more than 50,000 customers in Linn and Johnson counties remained without power Sunday morning.

In a Sunday morning update, Alliant Energy said in a statement on its website that more than 65 percent of its customers have power; however 80,000 of its entire customer base are still without it.

AS of 11 a.m., 48,718 of Alliant’s 97,603 Linn County customers were without power, and 287 of Alliant’s 9,827 Johnson County customers also have no power.

On Saturday evening, Joel Schmidt, vice president of business development for Alliant, said the majority of the utility’s customers would have power back by Tuesday as crews continued to work furiously to replace lines and bring substations back online.

Schmidt said many businesses providing essential services, including grocery stores and gas stations, have their power back. Public facilities, including Cedar Rapids City Hall, police and fire departments, the Public Works facility, water plants and The Eastern Iowa Airport have power as well.

In the Iowa City areas, 423 MidAmerican Energy’s customers were without power as well. On Saturday, MidAmerican Energy said in a statement it expects to restore power to all of its Iowa City customers sometime Sunday.

“As we are able to clear an area of outages, we are deploying crews to other areas where outages remain,” MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said in the Saturday statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In a Sunday morning statement on its website, Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said 91 percent of its customers have power. As of 11 a.m., 1,888 of its 14,261 Linn County customers and 451 of its 15,638 Johnson County customers were without power.

“Scattered outages remain throughout the system, with the highest concentration in the Toddville, Sutliff, Marion and Ely areas,” the statement said.

The company is waiting for transmission power to feed its last two substations and its transmission provider is anticipating that the Sutliff substation will be energized Sunday, according to the statement.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

12:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa der ...

10:20AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho

07:00AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

The benefits of yard work
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho

The benefits of yard work

Alliant Energy again vows 'majority' of Cedar Rapids customers will have power back by Tuesday

Photos: Derecho Recovery on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids loses half its tree canopy in derecho

Where to get food, water, free meals in Cedar Rapids after storm

Iowa storm updates: Cleanup, shelters, volunteering and more in Cedar Rapids area

Cedar Rapids classes could be online after derecho severely damages schools

Iowans were devastated by the derecho: Here's how you can help

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.