50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa derecho

Almost a week after the derecho storm swept through Iowa, more than 50,000 customers in Linn and Johnson counties remained without power Sunday morning.

In a Sunday morning update, Alliant Energy said in a statement on its website that more than 65 percent of its customers have power; however 80,000 of its entire customer base are still without it.

AS of 11 a.m., 48,718 of Alliant’s 97,603 Linn County customers were without power, and 287 of Alliant’s 9,827 Johnson County customers also have no power.

On Saturday evening, Joel Schmidt, vice president of business development for Alliant, said the majority of the utility’s customers would have power back by Tuesday as crews continued to work furiously to replace lines and bring substations back online.

Schmidt said many businesses providing essential services, including grocery stores and gas stations, have their power back. Public facilities, including Cedar Rapids City Hall, police and fire departments, the Public Works facility, water plants and The Eastern Iowa Airport have power as well.

In the Iowa City areas, 423 MidAmerican Energy’s customers were without power as well. On Saturday, MidAmerican Energy said in a statement it expects to restore power to all of its Iowa City customers sometime Sunday.

“As we are able to clear an area of outages, we are deploying crews to other areas where outages remain,” MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said in the Saturday statement.

In a Sunday morning statement on its website, Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said 91 percent of its customers have power. As of 11 a.m., 1,888 of its 14,261 Linn County customers and 451 of its 15,638 Johnson County customers were without power.

“Scattered outages remain throughout the system, with the highest concentration in the Toddville, Sutliff, Marion and Ely areas,” the statement said.

The company is waiting for transmission power to feed its last two substations and its transmission provider is anticipating that the Sutliff substation will be energized Sunday, according to the statement.

