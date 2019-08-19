Weather, political soapbox contribute to record Iowa State Fair attendance

The Gazette

The Iowa State Fair set three one-day attendance records on the way to breaking the previous attendance for the 11-day celebration.

From Aug. 8 to 18, 1,170,375 people visited the fairgrounds in Des Moines, according to a fair spokeswoman.

The recipe for records included unseasonably nice weather, an outstanding grandstand lineup, competition from livestock to quilts, new daytime programming, more than 50 new foods, and a parade of presidential hopefuls, she said.

Attendance bested records of 1,130,260 set in 2018 and 1,117,398 set in 2015. The fair consistently has attracted more than 1 million visitors since 2002.

With the exception of Aug. 9, each day’s attendance this year was greater than the same day in 2018.

Three one-day records were set this year: Aug, 13, 14 and 16. The 122,111 attendance Aug. 10 was the second-highest attendance on a Saturday, surpassed only by 127,277 in 1991.

A breakdown of daily attendance:

• Thursday, Aug. 8 — 84,928

• Friday, Aug. 9 — 103,096

• Saturday, Aug. 10 — 122,111

• Sunday, Aug. 11 — 108,283

• Monday, Aug. 12 — 97,682

• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 102,953

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 109,323

• Thursday, Aug. 15 — 104,247

• Friday, Aug 16 — 112,891

• Saturday, Aug. 17 — 119,276

• Sunday, Aug 18 — 105,585