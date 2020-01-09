News

Going up: Iowa State Fair admission ticket prices

Cost at gate increases from $12 last year to $14 in 2020

Visitors trek through the Iowa State Fair during rainy conditions Aug. 12, 2019, in Des Moines. The cost of tickets at the gate is increasing this year. The price of admission will be $14, up from $12 the past several years. (Salwan Georges/Washington Post)
Visitors trek through the Iowa State Fair during rainy conditions Aug. 12, 2019, in Des Moines. The cost of tickets at the gate is increasing this year. The price of admission will be $14, up from $12 the past several years. (Salwan Georges/Washington Post)
Associated Press

DES MOINES — It will cost you more to attend the Iowa State Fair this year.

Gate prices for adults will rise to $14 from $12 last year, and tickets for children ages 6 to 11 will increase to $8 from $6, the fair announced Wednesday. Advance purchase prices are going up a dollar: to $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under still will get in free.

Building and security improvements, roads and entertainment are driving the increases, said the fair’s marketing director, Mindy Williamson.

There will be ticket discounts on some days for certain groups, including veterans on Aug. 17 and Older Iowans Day on Aug. 19.

The fair runs Aug. 13-23 this year.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

RELCO, with Cedar Rapids facility, sold to Wabtec

Alleged theft of wallets from UIHC results in arrest of Cedar Rapids man

Facebook again refuses to ban political ads, even false ones

Alliant Energy gets regulators' approval to increase electric rates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Body found in Iowa River believed to be missing Coralville woman, police say

Friends open Mas Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids senator suing city he's elected to represent

Former Mercy Medical Center director sues over alleged gender discrimination, unequal pay

Vinton man killed in quarry accident

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.