Iowa Lottery has record-breaking sales, proceeds, prize totals for 2018-2019 fiscal year

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Lottery set records in lottery sales, proceeds to state causes, prizes to players and retail commissions in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn announced Wednesday morning.

The Iowa Lottery brought in $92.8 million for state causes, an increase of over 5 million from the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Sales jumped from $371 million to $390.9 million in 2018-2019.

“We’ve got a great team of Iowans around our state that have those personal relationships with those retailers,” Strawn said.

The largest increase in sales came in the Mega Millions game, which went from $21.3 million in sales to $36.3 million in sales. Scratch games also saw a $6.3 million jump in sales.

“Iowans still love their old-school scratch games,” Strawn said.

Strawn attributed the increase in sales to retailers knowing their communities and better participation in many of the large-jackpot games.

It’s the second consecutive year that the Iowa Lottery has broken its record for sales, proceeds to state causes and prizes. The retail commissions broke a record from the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

The $92.8 million in proceeds will go to four main causes: the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, the Iowa Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund, the state General Fund and the Vision Iowa Program.

Strawn made the announcement at the Hy-Vee at 20 Wilson Avenue Southwest, which has been the top seller of Iowa Lottery tickets for the last five years.

“They know their customers and its people,” Strawn said. “They work very closely with our district sales reps here, and they do a great job interacting.”

Six of the Top 10 stores in lottery sales are in Cedar Rapids. Five of the six Cedar Rapids retailers are Hy-Vee grocery, gas or drugstores. JJs on Johnson Avenue also cracked the Top 10.

Statewide, Hy-Vee had eight of the Top 10 lottery-selling retailers. Three of the top seven winners of the Iowa Lottery are Illinois residents.

This is Strawn’s first year as the CEO of the Iowa Lottery. Like his predecessor, he envisions the Iowa Lottery expanding to mobile and online platforms.

“My challenge is to continue to responsibly innovate our product offerings to meet consumers where they are,” Strawn said. “Those are conversations we want to have with our stakeholder communities.”

He said he’s looking to add these in a way that still involves retailers and keeps gambling responsible.

“Anything we do when it comes to potential new product offerings needs to be done with an eye toward what fits the culture and values of who we are as Iowans,” Strawn said.

Measures include limits to users’ lottery accounts on amounts of money and frequency of gambling, which do not exist with the current product offerings. Strawn said push notifications for “responsible gaming messages” are also a possibility.

He did not directly answer whether he requires approval from the legislature, but he said he is “having conversations” with legislators now about having “clear authority” and the necessary steps to build those platforms.

The Iowa Lottery previously expressed interest in being part of the sports betting scene in the state, but Strawn said Wednesday that is “a decision for the policy makers.”

