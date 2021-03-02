CORONAVIRUS

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

Senate committee approves measure that would prevent employers from requiring coronavirus shots

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy student Annie DeVries gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 26
University of Iowa College of Pharmacy student Annie DeVries gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 26 during the Towncrest Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Solon United Methodist Church in Solon. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:40PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

04:08PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

01:56PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Iowa adds 456 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths on Tuesday

06:30AM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Iowa pharmacy, nursing students help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — Iowa employers would be barred from requiring their employees to get COVID-19 shots or base other job-related decisions on their vaccination history if a bill making its way through the Legislature is signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Members of the Senate Human Resources Committee voted 7-6 to approve a scaled-back measure that would bar businesses from mandating their employees to be vaccinated. Employers also couldn’t use a vaccination history, refusal to receive a vaccination or refusal to provide proof of vaccination in establishing workplace compensation, terms, conditions or privileges. Senate File 193 also would prohibit state officials from including vaccination information on an Iowan’s state-issued driver’s license or identification card.

Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, said the legislation respects Iowans’ freedom to make their own decisions about whether to get vaccinated, while opponents questioned whether to put into law something that already is the accepted practice both by employers and the state Department of Transportation.

“There is no mandate in this state for the COVID-19 vaccination, so let’s get that off the table — there isn’t one,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. She also noted state law provides religious and medical exemptions as it relates to immunizations.

The brief committee debate focused on dueling statistical views focusing on more than 5,400 Iowans who have died since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state nearly one year ago versus more than 900 people who have died in 2021 after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I personally think we should encourage vaccinations, but I want to respect the boundaries of people to not have that vaccination,” said Carlin, manager of SF 193. “There is a risk to it. Those people should have that choice rather than having it forced on them.”

However, Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, expressed concern the bill sent the wrong message at a time when public health officials are encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 variants that could pose new threats.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s the message this bill is really trying to send here. What’s the goal here? I think the goal here is to discourage people from getting vaccinated,” Bolkcom told his Senate colleagues before one GOP senator joined five Democrats in opposing the bill.

Before advancing the bill, senators agreed to remove some aspects but maintain the portion that would give an employee the right to bring legal action to seek injunctive relief if an employer violated the intent of the law with a vaccination requirement.

The bill now goes to the Senate debate calendar for further consideration.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:40PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

04:08PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

01:56PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Iowa adds 456 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths on Tuesday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Boshart

The Gazette

All articles by Rod

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

Iowa adds 456 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths on Tuesday

Iowa pharmacy, nursing students help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

New COVID-19 vaccine could help millions, if they take it

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former coach owes over $50,000 to Iowa City schools for facility fees, state audit shows

Proposal would ease Iowa's penalty for first-time marijuana possession

'For whatever reason' is a bad reason to limit early voting in Iowa

Time Machine: The Honey War, when Iowa and Missouri almost came to blows over the border

DKW Gallery planning its own farmers market during Uptown Marion Market events

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe