Iowa House candidates Staed, Hubbard debate in forum at 12:30 p.m. Monday

Tune in at 12:30 p.m. Monday for a live candidate forum featuring the candidates for Iowa House District 66, hosted by The Gazette and the League of Women Voters of Linn County. Watch it live in the video player above.

Democrat incumbent Rep. Art Staed, who's held the District 66 seat since 2013, faces Republican challenger Barrett Hubbard in the upcoming election. The two candidates will discuss issues in Monday's forum, moderated by the League of Women's Voters.

District 66 covers the parts of Cedar Rapids Northeast quadrant.

