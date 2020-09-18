News

Iowa House candidates Staed, Hubbard debate in forum at 12:30 p.m. Monday

The Gazette
Democrat incumbent Rep. Art Staed and Republican challenger Barrett Hubbard.(Submitted photos)
Democrat incumbent Rep. Art Staed and Republican challenger Barrett Hubbard.(Submitted photos)

Tune in at 12:30 p.m. Monday for a live candidate forum featuring the candidates for Iowa House District 66, hosted by The Gazette and the League of Women Voters of Linn County. Watch it live in the video player above. 

Democrat incumbent Rep. Art Staed, who's held the District 66 seat since 2013, faces Republican challenger Barrett Hubbard in the upcoming election. The two candidates will discuss issues in Monday's forum, moderated by the League of Women's Voters. 

District 66 covers the parts of Cedar Rapids Northeast quadrant.

Have questions, let us know by filling out this form:

 

Can't see the form? Click here

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ernst's annual motorcycle ride will benefit derecho recovery

With pandemic, flu shots 'more important this year than ever before'

We have another health crisis: STIs going undetected

Where can I get a flu shot?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon Technologies plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs

Iowa City manager recommends El Paso officer as city's next police chief, emphasizing 'period of change'

Half of Iowa state park beaches had swim warnings in 2020

Man arrested after stabbing woman at bus stop in Cedar Rapids

Campaign 2020: Iowa Nice is out. Iowa Selfish is in

Trending