How Linn County residents can apply for disaster food assistance this week

Linn County residents can apply for disaster food assistance at three sites in Cedar Rapids this week, Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, is available for residents who are not already receiving SNAP benefits for August or September.

Households who already receive SNAP benefits may request replacement of destroyed food until September 17 by downloading and filling out a form on the DHS website and emailing a clear image of it to ImagingCenter5@dhs.state.ia.us or filling out a paper form, available at the local DHS office, 1240 26th Ave. Court SW, Cedar Rapids.

The D-SNAP program allows the Department of Human Services to offer the assistance to residents were impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho and subsequent power outages, under the Presidential Disaster Declaration for Linn County. Residents who are eligible will receive an EBT card which can be used to purchase food at any SNAP-authorized retailer, including farmers markets and certain online retailers.

People are eligible if they have suffered one or more of the following disaster-related expenses: Destroyed or spoiled food; lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated or delayed receipt of income; temporary shelter expenses; evacuation or relocation expenses; home or business protection; or disaster-related personal injury.

DHS workers will complete applications on-site during an interview with applicants. People must apply in person to qualify. Applications sites are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first hour of the day is reserved for the elderly and individuals with disabilities. Sites are the Ladd Library parking lot, 3750 Williams Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids; the U.S. Cellular Center, 370 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids and the Marion Square Shopping Center, 1107 Seventh Ave., Marion.

People may review the application before applying on the DHS website. Applicants will be asked to provide information about their household, income during the 30-day disaster period and expenses paid due to the derecho, and will need to provide proof of identification and are encouraged to bring something showing their Linn County address. Sites will have access to Language Line teletranslation services, and all applications will be provided in Creole, English, French, Kirundi, Spanish and Swahili.

Applicants may apply at any time and site. However, DHS is encouraging applicants to follow this schedule based on the first letter of their last name:

Aug. 31: A-D, Sept. 1: E-I, Sept. 2: J-O, Sept. 3: P-S, Sept. 4: T-Z, Sept 5 and 6: open.

