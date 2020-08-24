1,300 still without power in Linn County two weeks after derecho

A little more than 1,300 of Alliant Energy’s Linn County customers were still without power Monday morning.

As of 9 a.m., 1,330 of Alliant’s customers in Linn County were still without lights, two weeks after a derecho storm swept through Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10.

Since Saturday, all of Alliant’s Johnson County customers had power as did MidAmerican’s Iowa City area customers and Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative’s entire customer base.

According to a data spreadsheet from the Iowa Utilities Board, the estimate for full-power restoration in Cedar Rapids is Monday, while Marion is labeled as “restored.”

Alliant spokesperson Mike Wagner said the company will continue to work until everyone has power back.

“We are certainly almost there,” he told The Gazette on Sunday. “We’ve made great progress reconnecting homeowners this weekend.”

Internet companies are also working closely behind Alliant to restore customers in Linn County.

ImOn has restored services to 72 percent of its customers as of Sunday afternoon according to spokesperson Lisa Rhatigan.

As of Sunday at 5 p.m., more than 12,000 Mediacom customers were still without internet.

