Over 34,000 still without power in Linn and Johnson counties on Tuesday

Over 34,000 in Linn and Johnson counties were still without power on Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the majority of those without power were Alliant Energy’s Linn County customers. 33,826 of Alliant’s 97,603 Linn customers and 155 of its 9,827 Johnson County customers had no power.

In a Tuesday morning news release, Alliant said crews are still working around the clock and have been joined by teams from around the country and Canada to restore power.

“Our teams will be on the job until everyone has access to power,” the release said. “We have 1500+ at work today in Linn County alone.”

During a Monday evening news conference, Terry Kouba, senior vice president of utility operations at Alliant, said the utility is doing everything possible to restore service to 90 percent of its customers by the end of the day on Tuesday.

“We are working day and night to make power available faster,” Kouba said on Monday. “We are in the fourth quarter of this event. If you don’t see us in your neighborhood, it doesn’t mean we aren’t working on restoring your power.”

In Iowa, 90 percent of Alliant’s customers had power on Tuesday morning, but the remaining 10 percent equals 49,464 out of the company’s 492,172 customers across the state without power eight days after last Monday’s derecho storm.

Behind Linn County, Marshall County still had 5,397 Alliant customers without power on Tuesday morning. Tama County had 1,399 and Benton County had 1,812.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 35 of MidAmerican Energy’s customers were without power, a small increase from Monday night, when only 14 were without power.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative had 386 of its 14,262 Linn County customers and only six of its 15,638 Johnson County customers still without power.

In its Tuesday morning news release, Linn County REC said crews are working on the remaining total 427 outages in Linn, Johnson and Benton counties. The outages are scattered throughout the northern portion of its service area, with the highest concentration being in rural Toddville, Palo and Center Point the release said.

As of Monday evening, Mediacom said around 60 percent of its Cedar Rapids area customers remain offline due to commercial power outages a news release said.

“We anticipate this restoration to take several more days with many customers having service restored by the end of the week,” the release said. “Please note this may take longer for some areas due to the extent of the damage.”

In the Marshalltown/Newton area, around 50 percent of Mediacom customers remain offline and in the Iowa City area, only 3 percent of customers remain offline, but by midweek Iowa City customers are expected to be back on.

