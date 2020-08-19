21,000 Alliant customers in Linn County without power on Wednesday morning

Over 21,000 customers are still without power in Linn County on Wednesday, nine days after a derecho storm tore through Eastern Iowa.

In a Wednesday morning news release, Alliant confirmed it met a major milestone on Tuesday night in restoring power to 90 percent of its Iowa customers.

“Our crews and teams from around the nation and Canada immediately set to work and now, about 230,000 homes and businesses once again have power available to them,” the release said. “While we met a major milestone last evening, our goal is and always has been power available to all.”

Across the state, 463,718 or around 94 percent of its overall Iowa customers have power.

76,558 or around 78 percent of Alliant’s Linn County customers have power, which still leaves 21,045 without.

Additionally, all remaining lines and circuits needed to provide service to ITC Midwest distribution customers have been restored, spokesperson Rod Pritchard said on Tuesday night.

“ITC Midwest still has a lot of work to do in the weeks ahead to rebuild lines to ensure system resiliency and reliability,” Pritchard said. “We are continuing to work with Alliant Energy, CIPCO and the affected rural electric cooperatives and municipal utilities we serve to help them get power restored to customers.”

Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said 99 percent of its customers has power in a Wednesday morning update.

“Crews are working on the remaining 164 outages in Linn, Johnson and Benton counties,” the release said. “These outages include repairing lines in the rural Toddville, Palo and Center Point area.”

Linn County REC said other individual outages involve damage to customers side of their meter. Customers who have had an electrician make necessary repairs need to call the Linn County REC office so they can be energized.

Johnson County is almost back to full power as of Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

MidAmerican Energy had all of its Iowa City area customers energized with zero outages.

In a Tuesday evening news release, MidAmerican said almost all of its customers in general have power and crews are assisting Alliant crews in Eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

“Last week, more than 280,000 MidAmerican customers were without power and crews responded to over 1,500 gas emergencies in storm-affected areas,” the release said. “We’re happy to report that we have restored power to nearly every customer affected by the storm.”

Only 85 of Alliant’s 9,827 Johnson County customers and 31 of Linn County REC’s 15,638 Johnson County customers were without power as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, 1,189 of Alliant’s 6,674 Benton County customers and 3,034 of its 15,312 Marshall County customers are still without power as of Wednesday morning as well.

In a Tuesday evening update from Mediacom, the news release said that approximately 60 percent of its Cedar Rapids area customers remain offline due to commercial power outages and extensive tree damage.

“We have staged crews to begin work as quickly as possible once electric has been restored and we have been given access,” the release said. “Many customers in these areas should have service restored by the end of this week, however this could take longer for some areas with significant line damage and tree debris.”

