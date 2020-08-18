Pres. Donald Trump in Cedar Rapids late this morning for Iowa disaster recovery briefing

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive late Tuesday morning in Cedar Rapids for an Iowa disaster recovery briefing after last Monday’s derecho ripped a wide path of destruction across Iowa.

According to the White House, Trump is scheduled to arrive at The Eastern Iowa Airport at 10:55 a.m., then participate in the briefing at 11:15 a.m. He plans to fly out of the area by 12:15 p.m.

In addition to meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds and state and local officials, the president also is expected to meet with Iowans affected by the storm.

On Monday, Trump signed an emergency declaration for Iowa in response to a request the state made for at least $4 billion in federal aid.

The Gazette will provide more information about President Trump’s visit when it becomes available.