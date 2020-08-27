IOWA DERECHO 2020

Cedar Rapids lost more of its tree canopy in derecho than initially estimated

Losses expected for several years because of storm damage, pests and drought

A shagbark hickory is among the large trees that fell during the storm last Monday, Aug. 10. Photographed at Oak Hill Ce
A shagbark hickory is among the large trees that fell during the storm last Monday, Aug. 10. Photographed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

12:47PM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Cedar Rapids lost more of its tree canopy in derecho than initially es ...

09:49AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore permanently closed due to derecho damage

09:01AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Initial unemployment claims in Linn County quadruple after derecho

07:30AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

The final 500: Last Cedar Rapids residents regaining power after derec ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

Cedar Rapids estimates 23,000 city-owned trees are lost or damaged to the point they must be removed following the Aug. 10 derecho.

The storm that brought 100-mph straight-line winds followed by 140-mph gusts destroyed 65 percent of the city’s tree canopy — a larger share than was estimated immediately after the storm.

“We anticipate effects for several years with trees dying due to injury and secondary pests, as well as losses for trees that had their canopies stripped of leaves for the last half of the growing season,” City Arborist Todd Fagan said.

Along with the storm, there also is drought, Fagan said. Eastern Iowa is experiencing abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, according to the University of Nevada Los Vegas Drought Monitor.

“We estimate we could lose another few thousand trees over the next five years that do not rebound from the storm. When you add in remaining ash trees that will need to be removed due to emerald ash borer disease, we estimate an overall loss of 65 percent of the tree canopy.”

Fagan said the city’s municipal tree population has a structural value of $112 million, which means replacing it over time will cost tens of millions of dollars. TaxAct, a Cedar Rapids-based tax software company, has pledged $100,000 toward tree replanting.

Among the thousands of trees lost to the storm is a state champion ponderosa pine on the east side of Ellis Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

When last measured, the pine was nearly 90 feet tall with an average crown spread of 37 feet and a trunk circumference of 7.4 feet at chest height. It was one of 18 state champion big trees in Linn County, according to a database maintained by Mark Rouw, of Des Moines.

Iowa’s next largest ponderosa pine, in Cass County, was only 60.6 feet tall when last measured, but has a wider trunk than the Linn County tree.

The state champion ginkgo, an 170-year-old beauty on the Cornell College campus in Mount Vernon, was badly damaged in the derecho. Since many other big trees are off the beaten path, big tree hunters like Rouw may not know about the losses for weeks or months.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

12:47PM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Cedar Rapids lost more of its tree canopy in derecho than initially es ...

09:49AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore permanently closed due to derecho damage

09:01AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Initial unemployment claims in Linn County quadruple after derecho
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore closing due to derecho damage

Initial unemployment claims in Linn County quadruple after derecho

The final 500: Last Cedar Rapids residents regaining power after derecho

Cedar Rapids turns to volunteers to help with costly tree debris removal

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties, including Johnson and Linn, as COVID-19 cases surge

Clear Creek Amana High School pivots to virtual instruction after students test positive for the coronavirus

Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site

Cedar Rapids schools to start Sept. 21, with middle, high school online

Former school counselor accused of sex with minor will stay in jail pending trial

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.