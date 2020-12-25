CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

An Iowa National Guard soldier directs motorists Nov, 19 at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids
An Iowa National Guard soldier directs motorists Nov, 19 at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids. Motorists are asked to keep their windows shut and to have their driver’s license or state ID and the QR code issued for their test. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:40PM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

06:00AM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Cedar Rapids center helps caregivers in tough times

02:10PM | Thu, December 24, 2020

Pandemic aid impasse lingers over holiday

11:40AM | Thu, December 24, 2020

Iowa reports 1,424 new virus cases, 71 deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa reported 1,470 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and five deaths, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette.

Included in that new tally are 219 positive cases among children under the age of 17, bringing that total to 28,470, and two cases among education workers for a total of 7,667.

The new numbers bring the state’s total of cases to 273,916 and the death toll to 3,744.

Linn County reported 74 new virus cases for a county total of 16,295, and Johnson County added 28, bringing its total to 10,783.

Neither county confirmed new deaths Friday, keeping Linn County’s death toll at 240 and Johnson’s at 47.

Five counties — Black Hawk, Crawford, Dallas, Kossuth and Pottawattamie — added one death each during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday.

Adults ages 61 to 80 accounted for two deaths, according to the data, while seniors over 80 years accounted for the other three.

State hospitalizations were at 600 on Friday, down from 625 on Thursday. Friday’s tally was the lowest recorded since 596 hospitalizations were recorded Oct. 28.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Intensive-care patients dropped from 127 to 121 in the 24-hour period, and patients on ventilators dipped from 70 to 69.

The number of outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities held steady at 127, according to state data. In those facilities, 5,223 people were positive for the virus and 1,137 Iowans living in such facilities have died since the start of the pandemic.

Test Iowa sites were closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this story.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:40PM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

06:00AM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Cedar Rapids center helps caregivers in tough times

02:10PM | Thu, December 24, 2020

Pandemic aid impasse lingers over holiday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
katr

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids center helps caregivers in tough times

Pandemic aid impasse lingers over holiday

Iowa reports 1,424 new virus cases, 71 deaths

$175,000 coming to Orchestra Iowa in state CARES grant

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police deliver Christmas spirit to Heritage Care

Trump pardons include two from 2012 Iowa caucuses scandal

New restaurant, Brick & Iron, opens in Coralville

Hot cocoa bomb craze keeps these Marion Moms Droppin' Bombs

The joy of Christmas 1945: A holiday memory

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe