Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

Iowa reported 1,470 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and five deaths, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette.

Included in that new tally are 219 positive cases among children under the age of 17, bringing that total to 28,470, and two cases among education workers for a total of 7,667.

The new numbers bring the state’s total of cases to 273,916 and the death toll to 3,744.

Linn County reported 74 new virus cases for a county total of 16,295, and Johnson County added 28, bringing its total to 10,783.

Neither county confirmed new deaths Friday, keeping Linn County’s death toll at 240 and Johnson’s at 47.

Five counties — Black Hawk, Crawford, Dallas, Kossuth and Pottawattamie — added one death each during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday.

Adults ages 61 to 80 accounted for two deaths, according to the data, while seniors over 80 years accounted for the other three.

State hospitalizations were at 600 on Friday, down from 625 on Thursday. Friday’s tally was the lowest recorded since 596 hospitalizations were recorded Oct. 28.

Intensive-care patients dropped from 127 to 121 in the 24-hour period, and patients on ventilators dipped from 70 to 69.

The number of outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities held steady at 127, according to state data. In those facilities, 5,223 people were positive for the virus and 1,137 Iowans living in such facilities have died since the start of the pandemic.

Test Iowa sites were closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this story.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com