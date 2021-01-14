Medical marijuana outlet in Iowa City off, at least for now

Iowa City may not be getting a medical marijuana dispensary after all — at least not yet.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced in September it intended to award the Iowa Cannabis Company a license to operate a medical marijuana dispensary in Iowa City — one of five dispensaries allowed in the state by Iowa Code.

The state also planned to give a license to Cannabis Patient Network for a dispensary in Council Bluffs.

However, MedPharm Iowa and Community Cannabis of Iowa appealed the award, alleging Public Health made errors in scoring the applications and were biased toward Iowa Cannabis.

The Public Health Department rescinded that award Nov. 20 as part of a consent agreement with MedPharm and Community Cannabis. The state agreed to reissue the requests for proposals, revising requirements to call for a Western Iowa and Eastern Iowa dispensary.

Cedar Rapids or the Iowa City/Coralville area still are expected to be likely locations for the Eastern Iowa store.

The deadline for applying for the new licenses is Tuesday with notices of awards expected by Feb. 15. The dispensary would be required to start selling products to people who are registered under the medical marijuana program by July 1.

