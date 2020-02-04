Results finally coming in from Democratic Iowa caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party was releasing some of the results of the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday afternoon, but when the complete results would be released was unknown.

“My paramount concern is making sure these results are accurate,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said in a news conference Tuesday at 4 p.m., just before some of the results were released.

SEE LATEST RESULTS: Democratic caucus results are finally coming in

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the party released results from 62 percent of precincts. The party said the remaining 38 percent would be released but did not say when.

With 62 percent of