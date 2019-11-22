News

Highway 30 bypass around Mount Vernon and Lisbon open Friday

DOT planning to widen highway to four lanes across Iowa

Work continues on the U.S. Highway 30 Mount Vernon-Lisbon Bypass along Highway 1 in this July 2018 picture in Mount Vernon. The city of Mount Vernon and the existing U.S. Highway 30 can be seen at top. Starting Friday, this bypass is now open from Wilvox Road in Linn County to Charles Avenue in Cedar County. (The Gazette)
MOUNT VERNON — Drivers passing through Mount Vernon and Lisbon will now travel with additional ease, as the U.S. Highway 30 bypass opened Friday from west of Wilvox Road in Linn County to Charles Avenue in Cedar County.

Drivers still should be aware of temporary lane closures as more construction continues in 2020, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release.

“The purpose of this project is to provide a safe, free-flowing east-west route for the efficient transportation of people, goods and services,” Iowa DOT District 6 planner Catherine Cutler said in an email to The Gazette last year. “The project will improve the capacity of U.S. 30, improve local access and safety and improve roadway conditions.”

The finished paving project was $28 million of the $108 million project, which started in 2007.

The bypass widens eight miles of U.S. Highway 30 and swings farther south of Mount Vernon and Lisbon.

The project redirects traffic away from schools, and will give another option to drivers who typically drive on the town’s city streets.

The bypass is one section of the Iowa DOT’s plan to widen Highway 30 to four lanes across Iowa.

Highway 30 will be a four-lane expressway with two interchanges outside Mount Vernon and Lisbon.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

 

