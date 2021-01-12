CORONAVIRUS

Which Iowans will get the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B priority guidelines?

A photo-illustration shows vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of Pfizer and BioNTech. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Here is the list of populations who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan:

• Individuals aged 75 years and older

• Individuals with disabilities living in homes settings, along with their caregivers.

• Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals, including state and city- or county-operated facilities.

• Staff of and those residing in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers. College dormitories are not included.

• Pre-K-12 school teachers and staff and child care workers. Those who work in early childhood education and those who work with at-risk children to ensure childhood well-being also are included.

• First responders, including firefighters, police officers and dependent adult-abuse and child welfare social workers.

• Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work in or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing. Vaccination of this group will be prioritized based on public health data of outbreaks or clusters of disease throughout the pandemic.

