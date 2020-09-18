Where can I get a flu shot?

With flu season around the corner, and the state still in the throes of the novel coronavirus pandemic, health care providers say its important to get a flu shot now.

“The earlier you get a vaccine, the better. It is a safe and effective vaccination,” said Dr. Clete Younger, a family medicine physician with UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids.

There are several ways residents can get a flu shot in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Individuals can get a flu shot at their family doctor or other primary care provider they typically see.

In addition, flu shots are available at urgent cares and other clinics managed by Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has an online portal for patients to schedule a flu shot in any of its walk-in clinics. The sign-up is at uihc.org/flu-shot.

Individuals can also get a shot at any UI QuickCare or UI Urgent Care with no appointment necessary.

Flu shots also are available at some retail pharmacies.

For the first time this year, Hy-Vee is offering drive-through flu shots at several pharmacies in the Corridor. Individuals can find the consent form required for each patient on the Hy-Vee website.

