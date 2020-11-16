CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans at 6 p.m. about COVID-19. Watch it here

She'll urge COVID-19 precautions and announce 'new steps'

Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the media during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Iowa PBS
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the media during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Iowa PBS in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer /The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to make a live address to Iowans at 6:05 p.m. today about the worsening coronavirus trends in the state.

According to the governor’s office, the address will focus on the need for Iowans to practice mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as announce “new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

Watch the governor’s address live in the video player above at 6:05 p.m.

The governor has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate, saying such a requirement would be unenforceable. But earlier this month she announced a requirement for Iowans to wear masks when attending gatherings of 25 or more people indoors and 100 or more people outdoors, and other restrictions on certain businesses and gatherings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have spiked to record levels.

Iowa is approaching 200,000 positive cases and nearly 2,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in the state last March. A number of U.S. states have begun to order new travel restrictions, shelter-in-place and businesses closures as the latest COVID-19 wave has threatened health care resources and forced schools to go to remote learning as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Reynolds ordered business and school closures and other restrictions earlier this year but has indicated she does not want to have to reimpose those measures as she says she works to balance the lives and livelihoods of Iowans in the public health disaster emergency.

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

