CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa starts taking names for community vaccination

'We are as eager to give you the vaccination as you are to receive it'

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as healthcare workers receive the first doses of
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as healthcare workers receive the first doses of the vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:18PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

Democrats investigate Tyson, Smithfield over COVID-19 outbreaks

03:11PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

State health officials report 306 new COVID-19 cases and 5 confirmed d ...

03:08PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

University of Iowa starts taking names for community vaccination

01:45PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

Contagious U.K. coronavirus strain found in Johnson County
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Health Care on Monday morning officially began collecting names of community members wanting a COVID-19 vaccine — propelling the hospital system into its next vaccination phase after the campus, following state guidance, initially prioritized vaccinating its thousands of employees.

Although the campus is keeping separate enough vaccine to ensure all its workers receive the two required doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, UIHC last month received permission from the Iowa Department of Public Health to start administering community doses in February.

On Monday, UIHC made live a feature in its MyChart electronic medical record system — along with a portal for those not in MyChart — so community members can express interest in receiving a COVID vaccine.

“Once you complete the form, please do not call us,” according to instructions on the UIHC COVID vaccine website. “When you are eligible, according to the state’s criteria, and we have vaccine doses available, we’ll contact you via MyChart or by phone to schedule your appointment.”

The state’s top priority group — who’ve been getting vaccine since mid-December — included health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. Iowa’s vaccination phase 1B, which started Monday, covers residents in five tiers and includes people over age 65; first responders; pre-K-12 educators; front line food and agriculture workers; government officials, like those at the State Capitol; and correctional facility staff.

Although vaccine is limited, and UIHC hasn’t disclosed how many doses it has for its community vaccination program, the campus has laid out a three-step process for those wanting to sign up.

First, they should let the campus know via MyChart or an online questionnaire that asks for a name, gender, birth date, phone number, email address, residential address, and whether the individual is a UIHC patient — although administrators have said the campus will vaccinate non-UIHC patients.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The second step involves waiting for notification from UIHC “that you are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment (via phone or MyChart.)

The final step is to “accept your appointment through phone or MyChart to confirm the date, time, and location of your vaccination.”

The UIHC website warns the system is not first-come, first-serve. And as doses become available, “We will use a random selection process to choose the names from those who are eligible.” UIHC also is urging those who don’t live in Johnson County to check with their county’s health department for possible alternatives.

UIHC officials have warned that because doses are limited, the wait for a vaccine appointment could be long, “even for people who are currently eligible.”

“We are as eager to give you the vaccination as you are to receive it,” according to UIHC.

But Iowa, according to an analysis by the Washington Post, has among the lowest vaccination rates in the nation. For the percent of population that has received a first dose of vaccine, Iowa at 6 percent is second from worst among U.S. states — topping only Idaho, which has administered first shots to just 5.5 percent of its population.

Other Midwestern states are nearly as low as Iowa, according to the Washington Post, with Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri, reporting just over 6 percent. By contrast, Alaska has vaccinated 13 percent of its population and states like Connecticut, West Virginia, New Mexico, and North Dakota have vaccinated between 9 and 11 percent of their people.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Iowa has received 417,900 doses and administered 252,202 — or 7,994 per 100,000 people. In terms of actual people who have received at least one dose, Iowa’s at 190,698 — which ranks it better than 14 states, including Kansas and Nebraska.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

UIHC on Monday was reporting 9,185 employees have received at least one dose and 7,144 have received both the first and second doses.

In Johnson County as a whole, 21,714 doses have been administered — with 6,889 people receiving both their first and second shots. Linn County has administered 19,424 total doses, with 4,308 people completing the recommended course.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:18PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

Democrats investigate Tyson, Smithfield over COVID-19 outbreaks

03:11PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

State health officials report 306 new COVID-19 cases and 5 confirmed d ...

03:08PM | Mon, February 01, 2021

University of Iowa starts taking names for community vaccination
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Democrats investigate Tyson, Smithfield over COVID-19 outbreaks

State health officials report 306 new COVID-19 cases and 5 confirmed deaths

Contagious U.K. coronavirus strain found in Johnson County

Iowa awaiting federal guidance before issuing $195 million in eviction support

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing - if the public is allowed to see it

Keeping 6 feet distance a challenge now that Iowa schools are required to offer in-person learning

Scott County GOP chair called 'traitor,' ousted for saying Trump should be impeached

Cedar Rapids' efforts lead to lower flood insurance rates for property owners

Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe