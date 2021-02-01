University of Iowa starts taking names for community vaccination

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Health Care on Monday morning officially began collecting names of community members wanting a COVID-19 vaccine — propelling the hospital system into its next vaccination phase after the campus, following state guidance, initially prioritized vaccinating its thousands of employees.

Although the campus is keeping separate enough vaccine to ensure all its workers receive the two required doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, UIHC last month received permission from the Iowa Department of Public Health to start administering community doses in February.

On Monday, UIHC made live a feature in its MyChart electronic medical record system — along with a portal for those not in MyChart — so community members can express interest in receiving a COVID vaccine.

“Once you complete the form, please do not call us,” according to instructions on the UIHC COVID vaccine website. “When you are eligible, according to the state’s criteria, and we have vaccine doses available, we’ll contact you via MyChart or by phone to schedule your appointment.”

The state’s top priority group — who’ve been getting vaccine since mid-December — included health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. Iowa’s vaccination phase 1B, which started Monday, covers residents in five tiers and includes people over age 65; first responders; pre-K-12 educators; front line food and agriculture workers; government officials, like those at the State Capitol; and correctional facility staff.

Although vaccine is limited, and UIHC hasn’t disclosed how many doses it has for its community vaccination program, the campus has laid out a three-step process for those wanting to sign up.

First, they should let the campus know via MyChart or an online questionnaire that asks for a name, gender, birth date, phone number, email address, residential address, and whether the individual is a UIHC patient — although administrators have said the campus will vaccinate non-UIHC patients.

The second step involves waiting for notification from UIHC “that you are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment (via phone or MyChart.)

The final step is to “accept your appointment through phone or MyChart to confirm the date, time, and location of your vaccination.”

The UIHC website warns the system is not first-come, first-serve. And as doses become available, “We will use a random selection process to choose the names from those who are eligible.” UIHC also is urging those who don’t live in Johnson County to check with their county’s health department for possible alternatives.

UIHC officials have warned that because doses are limited, the wait for a vaccine appointment could be long, “even for people who are currently eligible.”

“We are as eager to give you the vaccination as you are to receive it,” according to UIHC.

But Iowa, according to an analysis by the Washington Post, has among the lowest vaccination rates in the nation. For the percent of population that has received a first dose of vaccine, Iowa at 6 percent is second from worst among U.S. states — topping only Idaho, which has administered first shots to just 5.5 percent of its population.

Other Midwestern states are nearly as low as Iowa, according to the Washington Post, with Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri, reporting just over 6 percent. By contrast, Alaska has vaccinated 13 percent of its population and states like Connecticut, West Virginia, New Mexico, and North Dakota have vaccinated between 9 and 11 percent of their people.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Iowa has received 417,900 doses and administered 252,202 — or 7,994 per 100,000 people. In terms of actual people who have received at least one dose, Iowa’s at 190,698 — which ranks it better than 14 states, including Kansas and Nebraska.

UIHC on Monday was reporting 9,185 employees have received at least one dose and 7,144 have received both the first and second doses.

In Johnson County as a whole, 21,714 doses have been administered — with 6,889 people receiving both their first and second shots. Linn County has administered 19,424 total doses, with 4,308 people completing the recommended course.

