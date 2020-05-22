University of Iowa researchers expect their coronavirus at-home spit test to be approved within weeks

IOWA CITY — Within a few weeks, University of Iowa researchers hope to begin offering a new COVID-19 at-home spit test they developed to increase access and eliminate barriers as Iowa reopens its economy and eases restrictions.

The UI-generated at-home snort-and-spit coronavirus test is in its final stages of validation, with researchers seeking a few more COVID-19-positive patients to donate their saliva. Once it completes validation, the lab expects to receive an FDA green light to make the at-home test available to anyone, particularly Iowans, who could access it a variety of ways — including home delivery or pick up from designated sites, according to Calvin Carter, a postdoctoral fellow in the UI lab.

“Really very soon we would like to ramp up statewide testing,” Carter told The Gazette.

Once they’re able to roll out the at-home test — which eliminates the need for uncomfortable and in-demand nasal and throat swabs — the University of Iowa will become only the second academic health care enterprise to offer the COVID-19 spit test.

Rutgers University just weeks ago became the first in the country to land FDA approval for a coronavirus saliva test. A private company in Utah also reportedly developed one.

UI professor Val Sheffield, known for his work and leadership across the field of genetics, repurposed his lab mid-March in pursuit of prompt COVID-19 testing, realizing the widespread deficiencies juxtaposed with the rising demand both locally and nationally.

With Food and Drug Administration-approved swabs in short supply and trained health care workers overextended, Sheffield and his colleagues began searching for a way to test saliva collected at home — without the need for swabs or trained medical personnel. He submitted FDA documentation April 1 to begin the novel sample-collection method and landed permission May 7 from the UI Institutional Review Board to begin the final stages of study necessary for full FDA approval, according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

That final study, happening now, involves testing a small number of known COVID-19 patients — fewer than a dozen — daily for five days and then once more a week later.

Should his lab receive the final approval it expects, it could further expand testing access and information across the state as more businesses reopen, events occur, and schools prepare for summer and fall restarts.

“We’re rationing testing, and we can’t be rationing testing,” Sheffield told UI communications. “If we’re going to reopen the economy and we don’t have the ability to test lots of people, there’s going to be a spike in cases.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds — also in pursuit of more testing in Iowa — recently launched a Test Iowa initiative, which provided more access but initially limited tests to those with specific symptoms or COVID-19 contacts.

On Friday, however, her office announced, “Testing criteria now allows any Iowan to be tested, regardless of symptoms or potential exposure to the virus.” To be tested via Test Iowa, Iowans must first complete an assessment at www.testiowa.com and schedule an appointment at a test site.

But while all COVID-19 sample collection in Iowa currently requires a health care worker to insert an FDA-approved swab up a patient’s nose or in a patient’s mouth and throat, the UI-crafted spit test would avoid those discomforts and risky contacts.

By cutting out the practitioner middleman, health care providers also could preserve personal protective equipment — which, like testing materials, has been in short supply.

“This method doesn’t require a health care worker to lean in close to swab a patient’s nasal cavity, which often makes the patient sneeze,” Sheffield said. “I know it makes me sneeze.”

Although details of all the options for sample-kit pick up and drop off still are being ironed out, once a person gets a kit, the process is relatively simple.

First snort — moving cells from the nasopharynx to the back of the throat; then cough — to clear the throat and move cells from the back of the throat to the mouth; and lastly spit into a small cup.

The kit comes with a second container filled with a virus-inactivation solution that kills most — if not all — the live virus. Users are instructed to pour the solution into the cup with their saliva — so it’s not infectious when lab staff handle it — and then put it in a provided biohazard bag.

“We worked with Dr. Stanley Perlman, who is an expert on coronavirus, to test the solution, and he found that it kills 99.9 percent of the virus,” Sheffield says. “We can’t prove that it’s 100 percent, but it’s probably 100 percent.”

Once at the lab, researchers use a pathogen-detection method involving a biosafety hood ventilation system — and preliminary results have shown the saliva method is accurate and reliable, according to Sunny Huang, a UI doctoral student.

Regarding the potential for human error, Huang said, researchers have controlled for that — imposing checks for things like “not enough spit.”

“If the quality of the sample we got wasn’t great, we would know immediately and could get a second sample,” she said, noting the lab also has measures in place to ensure results go to the right person. “The test is pretty foolproof.”

In touting the test’s accuracy, Sheffield affirmed it’s proven “extremely sensitive” and can make a positive detection three weeks after a person’s symptoms began and a week after they were cleared to return to work.

“That’s not to say they were still infectious, but the test could still detect RNA particles from the virus,” he said.

Although with proper funding the lab could provide the at-home testing for free, Carter said, right now they’re looking at doing it “at cost,” which he expects will be below $100 per test. That includes the test kit, lab fees, and a telehealth consultation with the results.

The UI test could be made available to anyone, but the main goal is to provide widespread testing in Iowa. And, Carter said, processing could ramp up quickly via the university’s broader network of researchers.

As for the country as a whole — considering Iowa isn’t the only state reopening its economy — the UI researchers hope to publish a protocol for how to roll out an at-home saliva test operation in an “open source way.”

“We have a paper under review that spells out exactly how to build this out,” he said. “But our focus is on getting Iowa tested and making sure we don’t have a second wave. That’s a huge concern.”

This protocol also could become helpful in future pandemics — should this happen again, according to Sheffield.

“I believe in science,” he said. “I believe we will get a vaccine. I believe there will be other pandemics down the road, and hopefully we learn from this one. Hopefully we will learn how to ramp up for things more rapidly, such as testing and how to develop vaccines rapidly. That’s my hope.”

