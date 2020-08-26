University of Iowa hospitals see surge in positive COVID-19 tests as county cases soar

IOWA CITY — The number of people screened and then seen at a University of Iowa flu-like-illness clinic created earlier this year in response to the novel coronavirus has surged this week — in step with the return of tens of thousands of students and employees to the UI campus.

Telehealth appointments through UI Health Care’s influenza-like-illness clinic had been hovering in the 200s or 300s this month until screenings jumped into the 400s Sunday and Monday, reaching 524 on Tuesday, according to UIHC statistics.

That surge in screenings has translated to a spike in actual clinic visits — with 587 recorded Wednesday — and a jump in UIHC’s positivity rate of symptomatic patients who get a COVID-19 test.

Where the hospital had been reporting positivity rates of symptomatic patients in the 10- to 15-percent range, the rate has more than quadrupled in recent days — reaching 48 percent on Sunday, 32 percent on Monday, and 38 percent on Tuesday.

Before UI residence hall move-in began in earnest Aug. 17, the hospital’s COVID-19 positivity rate for symptomatic patients was as low as 6 percent on Aug. 10 and 8 percent on Aug. 11.

The uptick prompted UIHC officials this week to clarify that its daily positivity-rate reporting always has been for only symptomatic patients. The university keeps separate statistics for asymptomatic patients — like those tested as part of precautionary screening before surgery.

That rate has been much lower — around 2 percent — although the UIHC asymptomatic positivity rate has ticked up to about 5 percent this week, according to UIHC spokeswoman Laura Shoemaker.

Those UIHC increases come as Johnson County reported a record high 107 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. That marks its first triple-digit increase and ups its seven-day average to 70 — another record. It’s 7-day average on Tuesday was 58 — its highest ever at that time.

Johnson County now has seen four days of its highest daily totals — with 91 Sunday, 86 Monday, and 84 Tuesday, before reaching 107 Wednesday.

Story County, home to Iowa State University, also saw a triple-digit increase Wednesday with 123 new cases in 24 hours. That marks its second highest single day since it added 174 on Aug. 14 — when the campus was requiring COVID-19 testing for all students before residence hall move-in.

All three of Iowa’s public universities have seen off-campus student partying in recent days, including without masks at downtown bars, prompting administrators to threaten suspension for students who violate the commitment they made to socially distance and wear face coverings.

University leaders across the campuses have noted the need for better compliance in order to keep students on campus this fall — as planned. UI, ISU, and UNI are offering hybrid instruction this semester, prioritizing the in-person experience but supplementing with online learning as well.

