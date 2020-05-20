University of Iowa hospitals expects $100 million coronavirus hit through June

IOWA CITY — Coronavirus-related losses across the University of Iowa Health Care system could top $100 million through June 30, the end of its current budget year, leadership revealed this week.

And the next budget year could be even tougher as Iowa’s largest academic medical center has and continues to make its ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic a top priority. That bleak outlook has UIHC administrators considering “everything” to mitigate the impact and blunt the blow on the top-ranked and internationally-esteemed 811-bed hospital that employs more than 924 physicians and dentists, more than 2,445 nurses, and more than 10,224 additional support staff members.

Cost-cutting measures on the table include forgoing raises, temporarily cutting pay, eliminating open positions, delaying recruitment, strategizing vacation time use, postponing maintenance, reassessing pharmaceutical supply chains, and scanning purchasing practices for potential savings, UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told reporters Wednesday.

The sprawling campus with clinics across the region has no current plan for layoffs.

But, Gunasekaran conceded, “Every reasonable business has to look at their staffing.”

“We feel very very strongly that layoffs should be the last option,” he said, noting a few months ago the campus was at 90 percent occupancy with actual revenue and operating income well above budget.

UIHC administrators in February reported an operating margin of 6.2 percent, nearly double the 3.3 percent budgeted.

“We know that Iowans depend on us, and we know that there will be a return to the community and patients depending on us,” Gunasekaran said. “So the last thing we want to do is look at layoffs. But, unfortunately, if this crisis continues for months and years, then that would have to be on the table.”

UIHC leadership is talking to its faculty and staff about that outlook and potential through a series of staff meetings and town halls, tapping employees for ideas in hopes of mounting a collaborative response to what could be the campus’ greatest financial challenge in its history.

“If you look at it in terms of the time period — within four to six months — did we ever have a period that even comes close to this kind of revenue loss, the answer is no,” he said.

Of course, UIHC is not alone — with hospitals and health care providers across the state, nation, and world facing unprecedented challenges, shortfalls, and losses as they scramble to response to and contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected about 5 million and killed more than 324,000.

More than 1.5 million of the global cases and more than 92,000 of the deaths have been in the United States. Iowa’s infected total topped 15,500 this week, with its death toll — while seeing a daily downward trend — continuing to climb, sitting at more than 380 as of Wednesday.

In response, the federal government has approved trillions in stimulus and recovery funding — and to date UIHC has received about $35 million, Gunasekaran said, noting “every bit of funding we get from everywhere is absolutely helpful.”

“In the magnitude of this, $35 million out of $100 (million) still leaves a pretty significant loss,” he added.

In April alone, UIHC lost about $22 million from extra COVID-19 expenses and revenue drops — driven largely by fewer patients across its main campus and clinics, with elective surgeries previously curtailed and patient fears about receiving health care on site.

That degree of monthly loss could continue unless UIHC sees improvement, which Gunasekaran said his campus has a plan to compel — by, among other things, encouraging patients to come get any health care they need and affirming the hospital’s safety even — if not especially — right now.

“We are open for business,” he said. “This might actually be the easiest for you to get into University of Iowa Health Care that you’ve ever experienced.”

With massive and widespread COVID-19-propelled safety measures in place — from screenings at every entrance to mandatory employee use of face shields and other protective gear — Gunasekeran urged, “We really made the place safe.”

“Honestly, our hospital has to be one of the safest places in the entire state,” he said. “And so many Iowans have been delaying the health care that they need.”

That’s understandable, he said, with months of social-distancing admonitions.

“Our society as a whole is trying to figure out how to stay safe, and we we’ve done so many things to encourage folks — rightfully — to socially distance and to only go out when necessary,” he said. “Now to convince folks that OK to come back and use the health care system is taking time.”

Because UIHC finances were so strong before COVID-19 began to take its toll locally in March, Gunasekaran said the administration — for the entire budget year — is hoping to break even, at best. It could experience some loss, depending on what happens in the coming weeks.

Next year will be worse.

“The reason we’re talking to the staff about all the options being on the table is it’s the responsible thing to do when you’re staring at this kind of a potential loss,” he said. “It’s really important for us, in our culture, to talk to everyone about it and make sure we’re all rowing in the same direction.”

