University of Iowa hospitals banning most visitors amid coronavirus response

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Wednesday will enact a temporary ban on most visitors to its campuses and clinics in hopes of maintaining “the highest levels of safety for our patients and staff” as it continues to admit more COVID-19 inpatients.

The new restrictions temporarily suspend all visitors for adult patients and limit visitors for pediatric patients to one per day — and that person must be a parent or legal guardian. The restrictions apply to all UI Health Care patient care facilities, from the main UIHC campus to its neighboring UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and off-site clinics, like UI QuickCare and UI Urgent Care locations.

The visitor restrictions begin Wednesday and will continue until further notice.

Some exceptions will be allowed — like for patients having a baby, in critical care, facing “end-of-life care decisions,” or in the emergency room, according to UIHC officials.

And all visitors to any UIHC facilities must be 18 or older and healthy. As has been the practice for weeks, all visitors and UIHC employees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering.

“It is critical we maintain the highest levels of safety for our patients and staff, and that means limiting the number of people in our facilities so we can follow social distancing,” UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in a statement of the new unprecedented visitor restrictions.

To date, UIHC has treated 52 total COVID-19 inpatients and as of Sunday had 29 coronavirus inpatients — showing a continuing escalation of patients unable to recover from the disease on their own at home.

Two of those inpatients are children under age 18. The UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital has treated a total of three children for COVID-19 to date.

All COVID-19 patients are kept in isolation, according to Gunasekaran, who noted UIHC remains open for other “essential health care services,” which means more than 1,000 patients continue to come to the campus every day.

“To date, over 95 percent of these patients have no symptoms of COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “We are instituting these measures so that all patients can continue to come to our campus and know that they will be safe and taken care of.”

In conjunction with the new visitor prohibitions, UIHC is providing additional services for hospitalized patients — including tapping staffers to serve as “communication liaisons” between patients and the care team, providing updates to the patient’s point of contact, “at the patient’s wish.”

Additionally, patients who don’t have their own communication device will received help from a dedicated communications liaison using hospital-provided technology. Mobility and interpreter assistance also will be available to patients who need those supports.

“UI Hospitals and Clinics will continue to go the extra mile in our COVID-19 preparations to keep Iowans safe,” Gunasekaran said in a statement. “I apologize to families for this inconvenience. Our teams have done a lot of thoughtful planning to support communication and care decisions for families and patients while in our care.”

Face shields

Another UIHC temporary change this week mandates all its employees henceforth wear face shields at all times at work — except when eating.

“Your face shield is your safety shield,” according to a UIHC announcement of the new requirement. “Put your shield on when you come in to work and remove it as infrequently as possible throughout the day.”

All UIHC workers have or are being provided a shield, as hospital epidemiology officials believe they’re “the best way to keep our teams protected from the spread of COVID-19 because it covers the eyes, nose, and mouth, as well as helps you from touching your face.”

Workers can pick up any of the variety of shields available at an on-campus deployment center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they’re advised to keep them and clean them for repeat use.

“If you would like to utilize your shield at home you are welcome to do so, but remember this shield was meant for completing your work duties and must last throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic,” according to UIHC guidance on the new shield mandate.

Treatment and care

With its COVID-19 inpatient totals rising, UIHC has assembled an “airway management team” of experts from anesthesia, emergency medicine, pulmonary crucial care, pharmacists, and others to help adult patients needing “airway securement.”

The team will serve COVID-19 patients or those suspected of having it.

The hospital is creating a different airway security plan for pediatric patients.

