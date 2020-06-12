University of Iowa hospital staff rebuffs ask to cut pay, eliminate raises

IOWA CITY — In grappling with a $120 million hit from COVID-19, University of Iowa Health Care has warned of possible pay cuts, furloughs, unfilled positions, and nixed raises. But leaders of the union representing thousands of UIHC nurses and staffers on Friday “overwhelmingly” rejected a new administrative proposal to enact some of those measures.

Specifically, the Service Employees International Union Local 199 that represents about 4,000 front-line UIHC workers rebuffed a request from administrators and the Board of Regents to eliminate a 2.1 percent pay raise the parties negotiated to take effect July 1.

Union leadership also rejected the board and administrative request to cut its members’ pay by 10 percent for three months.

Board and administrative leaders approached the union on May 27 with the request aimed at saving nearly $15.6 million “to offset revenue losses at UIHC due to the COVID-19-related decline in patient visits,” according to an SEIU news release.

UI Hospitals and Clinics, like other health care providers across the state and nation, months ago halted elective and some scheduled surgeries in their coronavirus-response ramp-up. They also spent millions stocking up on personal protective gear, sanitizing material, and other medical equipment.

The hospitals added signage, implemented new screening procedures at entrances, and enacted new visitor restrictions — all while upping training, increasing telehealth options, and urging faculty who could to stay home.

The curtailed surgeries, shift to virtual appointments, and public concerns of venturing out — let alone to a hospital treating COVID-19 patients — caused massive declines in UIHC patient volumes. In April and May, the hospital saw an overall 26 percent drop in hospital occupancy; a 67 percent decline in its main operating room volume; a 32 percent drop in emergency room transfers; and a 90 percent slide in its ambulatory surgical center volume.

All that has amounted to $150 million in losses and new COVID-19 expenses through the end of June, trimmed to $120 million by $30 million in federal stimulus support.

Hospital administrators are projecting next year could be worse — with the coronavirus still infecting and killing Iowans daily and patient and payer mixes in flux as the economic impacts take their toll. In response, UIHC administrators have laid out a plan to improve efficiency, grow high-need programs, expand operating and open hours, and “control labor expense.”

Cost-cutting measures could include foregoing raises, temporarily cutting pay, eliminating open positions, delaying recruitment, strategizing vacation time use, postponing maintenance, reassessing pharmaceutical supply chains, and looking innovatively at purchasing practices, according to UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

He told The Gazette in May his team didn’t have immediate plans for any layoffs.

Per the SEIU on Friday, the administrators’ proposed pay changes would impact every union-represented employee — about 4,000.

Union leadership reportedly offered a counterproposal that “would have made significant financial concessions in return for an agreement to reinstate some basic union protections, such as a grievance procedure, better communications between the union and management, and increased employee involvement in decision making at the hospital.”

All public unions — save those in public safety — lost significant powers in 2017 when lawmakers stripped their rights to bargain for things like insurance, hours, vacations, holidays, overtime pay, and other health and safety matters, unless employers agree to negotiate those things.

Iowa’s Board of Regents hasn’t agreed to negotiate on any issues they don’t have to, and its campus unions have been fighting to return some of those topics to the table for years.

“Unfortunately,” according to union leadership Friday, “the Board of Regents rejected all the union’s proposals, but still demanded that the union agree to the demanded concessions.”

In a statement, UIHC employee Dawn Shannahan called the rejection, “a slap in the face to all of the front-line health care professionals who’ve been going to work every day during the pandemic.”

“We’ve stepped up at every turn and this is the thanks we get?” said Shannahan, who works as an educator in the UIHC Child Behavioral Health Unit.

Registered nurse in the cardiovascular ICU Laramie Wall also said in a statement that negotiations are supposed to be “a give and take.”

“But, in this case, we are doing all the giving and they are doing all the taking,” said Wall, who serves on the union’s bargaining team.

SEIU Local 199 President Cathy Glasson stressed the contract ensures her union members will get their 2.1 percent raise next month. And she called it “unfortunate” the board thought it appropriate to ask for such “huge concessions without offering anything in return.”

“Their proposal seems counter to their message that ‘We’re all in this together,’” Glasson said. “The good news is that the dedicated health care professionals at UIHC can look forward to receiving their much deserved 2.1 percent raise thanks to their union contract.”

