University of Iowa Health Care joins UnityPoint health plan

The University of Iowa Health Care will join UnityPoint Health’s health plan, opening its providers to more Medicare patients.

The move will align the Iowa City-based health system with an accountable care organization, or ACO, months after the university’s health system dissolved its own alliance in an effort to reduce costs and improve quality outcomes by coordinating patient care.

Starting Jan. 1, University of Iowa Health Care — which includes the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the Stead Family Children’s Hospital — will be included in the HealthPartners UnityPoint Health provider network for Medicare Advantage plans.

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, a health plan that entered the market four years ago, is a joint venture between the Minnesota-based health insurance company and UnityPoint Health, which is an accountable care organization.

The University of Iowa Health Care’s partnership comes less than a year after officials announced it would exit the UI Health Alliance, a partnership with three other health systems that was established in 2012. UI Health System oversaw the alliance, which included MercyCare Service Corp., Genesis Health System and Great River Health Systems.

Officials also announced they would dissolve its accountable care organization in light of looming state funding cuts and “uncertain financial headwinds.”

“The alliance has enabled collaborations and trust that have been valuable to each of its members,” according to UI Health Care administrators at the time of the announcement.

“However, given a rapidly changing health care environment, reductions in federal and state reimbursements, uncertain financial headwinds and looming cuts in state appropriations to the University of Iowa, continuing to participate in the Alliance and its ACO would become increasingly difficult.”

By bringing in the Iowa City-based health system, it adds 1,700 clinicians in more than 200 specialties to the HealthPartners UnityPoint Health’s network, according to a news release Wednesday.

“By increasing the number of clinicians and hospitals that are available to our members, we’re able to offer them more choices for their health care needs,” Becky Woody, vice president of health solutions with HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, said in a statement.

“These choices give them peace of mind, knowing they have access to high-quality care.”

According to officials, the HealthPartners UnityPoint Health plans — which are available to consumers in central Iowa and western Illinois — combine medical and prescription drug coverage. That is unlike some Medicare options, which requires that coverage to be purchased separately.

The enrollment period for Medicare plans ends on Dec. 7. More information can be found at HealthPartnersUnityPointHealth.com.

