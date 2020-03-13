University of Iowa hospitals screening patients and visitors before entering

IOWA CITY — Beginning Friday, all patients and visitors before entering the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness — in the institution’s continued escalating response to the spreading novel coronavirus.

Screeners initially will funnel patients and visitors through two entrances into the expansive hospital campus with many buildings, wings, and parking ramps. They’ll check for fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, among other things, and tag each passing person with a sticker labeling them safe.

The screening process will expand to additional identified entrances in the coming week.

“We recognize this may be inconvenient,” according to a Thursday night email from UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran to faculty and staff. “However, it is a needed precaution to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees.”

It’s a practice recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.

And the hospital now has at least one patient confirmed for COVID-19 — the name of the new coronavirus that’s continuing to spread across the country and world and earlier this week was labeled a global pandemic.

Iowa has 16 positive cases — all but one in Johnson County and tied to a recently-returned Egyptian cruise.

UIHC faculty and staff won’t be screened at this time, although Gunasekaran urged they use hand hygiene precautions and contact supervisors if they develop respiratory symptoms.

The following entrances will be open to patients, visitors, and other members of the public — but not employees:

The main hospital entrance in the Roy Carver Pavilion will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting Friday;

UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital Entrance will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

The Pomerantz Family Pavilion, level 2 from parking ramp 4 will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

The Pomerantz Family Pavilion West Entrance, cancer center, will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday;

And the Pomerantz Family Pavilion main lobby entrance will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following entrances will open to certain patients:

The Family Medicine circle drive near parking ramp 4 will be open for Family Medicine Clinic patients and MyChart video- or phone-visit follow-up appointments only;

The emergency room will be open as usual — although the public won’t be able to travel inside to the main hospital from the emergency department. Staff can access the hospital using their badge.

And the following entrance will be open to both employees and patients:

The level 2 skyway into Roy Carver Pavilion from parking ramps 2 and 3 will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting Friday;

The hospital will use signage and lanes for employees and patients and visitors.

Several entrances, starting Friday, will be open to staff and volunteers only — including the general hospital west entrance from parking ramp 1; the tunnel into the lower level of Pomerantz Family Pavilion from parking ramp 4; the south and north doors connecting the Children’s Hospital and the Pappajohn Pavilion; the shipping and receiving dock by the mail room; and interior doors from the College of Medicine to the general hospital.

“To keep everyone safe, we are counting on our staff to not let in members of the public through these staff doors,” according to the email. “All other exterior doors not listed here will be locked.”

