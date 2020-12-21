Thank health care workers, MedQ urges

CEDAR RAPIDS — In the spirit of uplifting front-line health care workers who have been grappling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Cedar Rapids MedQuarter has launched a holiday campaign to thank those medical professionals.

The MedQuarter Regional Medical District has launched a campaign called Gifts of Gratitude in an effort to send holiday cheer to medical workers and other staff in area hospitals.

Many of these workers are “exhausted and not seeing a light at the end of the tunnel as holidays approach,” said MedQuarter Executive Director Phil Wasta.

The goal of the campaign is to uplift this staff using words of affirmation and other holiday messages sent to them directly from members of the community.

“It is time for us, the communities that these health care workers serve, to lift these people up and express our gratitude,” Wasta said in a statement. “I am working directly with the hospitals, clinics and practices in the MedQuarter to make sure that these expressions of appreciation make it to their intended recipient.

“There is no better time than now to be grateful for those who protect our health every single day,” he added.

Community members can send a holiday message directly to the health care professional of choice, as well as a specific clinic, hospital or health care practice of their choosing.

Messages can be submitted through Jan. 5.

People can send a message to health care workers by filling out the form on the MedQuarter website, themedq.com/plan-your-visit/things-to-do/gifts-of-gratitude.

Individuals also van send a message through the MedQuarter Facebook page.

