Swisher distillery turns alcohol into hand sanitizer after COVID-19 strains supplies

SWISHER — A local distillery is partnering with an entrepreneur and medical doctor to make hand sanitizer, which has become virtually impossible to find in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher has ample supplies of high proof alcohol — a byproduct of their process for making vodka and gin — and began using its warehouse on Tuesday morning to rapidly produce thousands of small containers of “hand cleanser” with 65 percent alcohol to distribute for free.

“We are making this for free for the local community,” said Jeff Quint, owner of Cedar Ridge. “Between the two of us, we had all of the ingredients to make hand sanitizer that people at stores aren’t able to get.”

While hand washing with soap and water remains the best way to clean hands, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol as an effective backup option for killing germs.

Hand sanitizer is among the most scarce products as customers clean off shelves at local stores and online retailers and some have attempted to price gouge in demand products.

Similar examples of distillers stepping up are emerging in Clayton, Ga., Portland, Ore., and elsewhere around the country, according to a USA Today report.

“We have something that people need and we can provide,” said Steve Shriver, owner of Eco Lips, Brewhemia and Soko Outfitters, who helped spur the idea. “Ideally we will give it away for free until it is back on the store shelf.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Shriver, Quint, and Ryan Sundermann, emergency room physician at St. Luke’s UnityPoint Health, recognized the need in the community, the resources and expertise they had, and began working on the plan last week.

Shriver said they’ve been researching and developing a formula and testing small batches for about a week before going into production on Tuesday morning. While they are not officially calling it “hand sanitizer” due to U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, they have taken seriously the development of the product to meet the 60% alcohol threshold, they said.

Jen Johnson, director of innovation at EcoLips, a lip balm maker, caught wind of the idea and volunteered to help. She developed the formula after research.

A challenge was the availability of products. Rubbing alcohol and aloe vera — two main ingredients for do it yourself hand sanitizer — are sold out in many places.

Johnson developed a product of 14.2% water, 85% alcohol, .6% xanthan gum as a thickener and binder, and .2% lavender oil. The xanthan gum is slowly sprinkled into the water while blending, and then slowly adding the alcohol while blending and emulsifying, and finally adding the lavender.

“I would have loved to use aloe vera gel, but I couldn’t get any,” Johnson said. “So we came up with the most simple recipe we could and added lavender for the skin and aromatherapy. It is soothing in a time of stress.”

“It feels awesome to be able to do something when things feel so helpless,” she added.

A small crew was producing about 35 gallons of product on Tuesday morning, which would supply about 1,000 bottles. Shriver said they anticipate bottling again on Thursday. They have supplies for about 5,000 bottles, and could get more, although sourcing bottles and pumps could become a problem.

Quint estimated the bottles cost about $.50 each to make, but the cost is worth it.

“I’ve been to the stores and seen the empty shelves, I’ve seen the panic,” said Laurie Quint, who is married to Jeff and was pumping the gel into hundreds of small bottles on Tuesday morning. “This is one thing we can do to help.”

The bottles are available as of Tuesday at Cedar Ridge, 1441 Marak Road NW in Swisher, and will be beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday at NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE in Cedar Rapids. Shriver said they would use a drive up operation at the NewBo Market such that people wearing gloves would run it out to people’s vehicles.

Shriver noted he’s aware of some stuck at home with medical conditions and medical offices that have run out of hand sanitizer, and they would receive supplies first.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com