State reports 217 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new confirmed death

Iowa reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death in the 24-hour period between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, marking the lowest number of new cases reported since August.

Of the new cases, 43 were recorded among youth age 17 or younger and three were recorded among education workers. To date, 36,751 young people and 7,722 education workers have tested positive for the virus.

Linn County added 14 new cases Monday for a total of 19,099 since March. Johnson County added 17, for a total of 12,829.

Since the novel coronavirus was first detected in Iowa in March 2020, 329,315 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported a total of 1323 test results Monday, the remaining 1,106 of which were negative or inconclusive.

State data shows testing has dropped significantly over the past several months, which officials have is due to the holidays and bad weather, which is expected to continue into this week.

A large swath of Iowa including Linn and Johnson counties continues to be under a wind chill warning where the “feels like” temperature could drop to 25 or 35 below zero at times through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The state confirmed one additional COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the total to 5,237.

The individual that died was between the ages of 61 and 80. The death was recorded on Feb. 2 in Boone County.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa hospitals rose slightly, from 240 to 242, in the 24-hour period.

The number of those in intensive care remained at 57, while the number of patients placed on ventilators to help breathe declined from 29 to 28.

As of Saturday, 23 Linn County residents and seven Johnson County residents were being treated for the virus in Iowa hospitals.

The state reported that as of Monday morning, there have been 487,281 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, an increase of 9,784 from the previous day.

Data shows that 123,131 people have received both the required doses, up 1,337.

In Linn County, 8,886 people have completed the vaccine series, representing 5.1 percent of the county’s adult population.

In Johnson County, 11,033 people have completed the series, or 9.11 percent of the county’s adult population.

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

For Iowans under age 65, you may qualify for a vaccine if you meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

Those who don’t meet these criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

